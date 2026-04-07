West Cancer Center and IDEOlogy Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Patient-Centered Oncology Education and Care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cancer Center & Research Institute, the Mid‑South's premier provider of comprehensive adult cancer care, and IDEOlogy Health, a leader in delivering non‑promotional, multi‑channel medical education to oncology professionals, today announced two exclusive strategic partnership agreements designed to elevate physician and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) education. Together, these collaborations aim to strengthen oncology care delivery and improve outcomes for patients across the community.

With more than 46 years of oncology expertise, 113 specialized providers, and care provided to more than 68,000 patients annually, West Cancer Center & Research Institute is a nationally recognized model for integrated cancer care. West offers advanced treatments, innovative therapies, and comprehensive patient support services, all grounded in research‑driven and compassionate care.

IDEOlogy Health is widely recognized for its commitment to "Creating Aha! Moments in Healthcare®" and for leading innovation in how healthcare professionals stay current with advancements in medicine. Through expert‑led programs, roundtable discussions, and real‑time clinical data updates, IDEOlogy Health empowers oncology providers with timely, relevant insights that can impact patient care from day one.

A Shared Commitment to Patients

This partnership reflects a shared vision between West Cancer Center & Research Institute and IDEOlogy Health: to enhance the patient journey by equipping oncology care teams with high‑quality clinical education and practical tools that support exceptional, holistic care.

"Our partnership with IDEOlogy Health reflects West Cancer Center & Research Institute's continued commitment to leading the region in advanced, evidence-based oncology care," said Sylvia Richey, MD, Medical Oncologist and Chief Medical Officer for West. "By expanding access to the latest clinical insights and high-quality educational resources, we are strengthening the expertise of our physicians and advanced practice providers. This collaboration further enhances our ability to deliver exceptional, patient centered care across every community we serve."

By combining IDEOlogy Health's innovative educational platforms with West's deep clinical expertise, the collaboration will help accelerate the integration of emerging research into everyday clinical practice, ensuring patients benefit from the latest scientific advancements, regardless of where they receive care.

"We're thrilled to partner with West Cancer Center to deliver a multi‑channel medical education program tailored to the needs of its physicians and advanced practice providers," said Cameron Lush, President of IDEOlogy Health. "This partnership helps ensure care teams have timely access to the latest clinical insights to support the best possible outcomes for patients."

About West Cancer Center & Research Institute

West Cancer Center & Research Institute is a nationally recognized leader in adult cancer care, offering comprehensive oncology services across multiple locations in the Mid‑South. With a mission rooted in research, advanced treatments, prevention, and equitable access to care, West's multidisciplinary team delivers exceptional support to patients and families throughout the entire cancer journey.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health, part of The Lockwood Group, is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up to date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in therapeutic areas of Oncology and Hematology.

On Behalf of IDEOlogy Health

Sylvia Krivickova

E: [email protected]

SOURCE IDEOlogy Health