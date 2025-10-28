West Cary Group Honored With 2025 Capital One Supplier Impact Award

Communications agency recognized as a beacon of progress throughout 14-year client partnership

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, a leading marketing, advertising, and technology firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Supplier Impact Award by Capital One. The distinction honors a supplier who has exceeded expectations by serving as a thought partner and whose work makes an undeniable impact on both industries and communities alike. The award was accepted by Moses Foster, the agency's president and CEO, at the institution's Envision Summit.

West Cary Group has enjoyed more than a decade of collaboration with Capital One, serving as a trusted extension of the company's Brand team while delivering consistently innovative solutions. Currently, the agency works across more than 14 lines of business to deliver a variety of marketing and communications collateral, specializing in email and digital channels.

"Our relationship with Capital One is more than a client-supplier dynamic—it's a thought partnership grounded in candor, resilience, and dynamic collaboration," said Foster. "As a Fortune 100 company, they set the bar high and challenge us to be our best. We're proud that they see the consistent value we bring to their business."

This win highlights the importance of collaborative, values-driven partnerships in today's business landscape. It underscores the nationally recognized firm's ability to support Fortune 500 brands with scalable creative solutions. Further, it reflects the agency's commitment to social priorities; its own philanthropic efforts, advancement of economic development initiatives, leadership positions on civic councils, and more.

"West Cary Group exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding supplier," said Reuben Essandoh, a senior procurement leader at Capital One. "By seamlessly integrating into our work, they don't just deliver on expectations—they anticipate needs. Their commitment to creative excellence, making a difference beyond business, and long-term collaboration set them apart. We are proud to recognize them with the Supplier Impact Award."

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a leading full-service, advertising, technology, and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. Capabilities include creative, brand strategy, UX and UI, and data analysis.

