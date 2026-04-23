West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Annual Shareholder Voting Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank ("Bank"), headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., today announced the results of its annual election of directors and four additional proposals. A total of 8,441,376 shares were represented and voted at the meeting, constituting 80.55% of the 10,480,171 issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

All 11 nominees for director as listed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting were elected pursuant to the vote of the shareholders. Nominees required a plurality of the votes cast for election.

Director For Percent of

Votes

Cast "For" Withheld Percent of

Votes

Withheld Percent of

Shares

Outstanding Judith N. Bornstein 6,339,437 97.35 172,863 2.65 60.49 Caroline D. Chapin 6,409,074 98.41 103,226 1.59 61.16 Kenneth R. Chappell 6,257,479 96.09 254,821 3.91 59.71 Wayne S. Doiguchi 6,238,532 95.80 273,768 4.20 59.53 Craig A. French 5,973,430 91.73 538,870 8.27 57.00 Kurt J. Gollnick 6,464,284 99.26 48,016 0.74 61.68 Daniel R. Hightower, M.D. 6,470,184 99.35 42,116 0.65 61.74 Alexander B. Potts 6,394,741 98.19 117,559 1.81 61.02 Gunlek L. Ruder 6,347,849 97.47 164,451 2.53 60.57 Krista Snelling 6,387,746 98.09 124,554 1.91 60.95 James L. Weisenstein 6,288,164 96.56 224,136 3.44 60.00

Proposal 2: Indemnification Agreements

Shareholders ratified the proposal for indemnification agreements between the Company and its nonemployee directors and executive officers. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.



Shares Percent of

Votes Cast Percent of

Shares Outstanding For 5,885,125 90.37 56.15 Against 410,579 6.30 3.92 Abstain 216,596 3.33 2.07 Broker Non-Votes 1,929,076

18.41

Proposal 3: Eliminate Cumulative Voting

Shareholders failed to approve the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate cumulative voting. While 79.62% of votes cast supported the amendment, the proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.



Shares Percent of

Votes Cast Percent of

Shares Outstanding For 5,185,111 79.62 49.47 Against 1,241,661 19.07 11.85 Abstain 85,528 1.31 0.82 Broker Non-Votes 1,929,076

18.41

Proposal 4: Eliminate Shareholder Action by Written Consent

Shareholders approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate shareholder action by written consent. The proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.



Shares Percent of

Votes Cast Percent of

Shares Outstanding For 5,656,746 86.86 53.97 Against 736,576 11.31 7.03 Abstain 118,978 1.83 1.14 Broker Non-Votes 1,929,076

18.41

Proposal 5: Selection of Independent Public Accountants

Shareholders approved the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.



Shares Percent of

Votes Cast Percent of

Shares Outstanding For 8,335,821 98.75 79.54 Against 2,684 0.03 0.03 Abstain 102,871 1.22 0.98 Broker Non-Votes 0

0.00

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

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SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp