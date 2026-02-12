West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Election of New Directors and Planned Retirement of Longstanding Board Director

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp,"OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank (the "Bank"), today elected Gunlek L. Ruder and Alexander B. Potts to the Bank and Bancorp Boards of Directors (collectively, the "Board"). Additionally, Bancorp announced longstanding director John C. Burroughs will retire from the Board effective upon the conclusion of Bancorp's next annual meeting of shareholders.

Gunlek L. "Gun" Ruder is president and chief executive officer of S. Martinelli & Company, a longstanding, family-owned beverage manufacturer known for its Martinelli's brand of sparkling ciders and juices. Ruder joined Martinelli's in 2013 as vice president and chief financial officer and was promoted to president and CEO in 2019. Prior to joining Martinelli's, he served as president of Agassi Graf Holdings, where he managed direct investments and real estate development, and as regional director of the Canyon Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund, leading underwriting and investment strategy. He previously worked with McKinsey & Company and MBNA. Ruder holds both a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and international relations from Georgetown University. He brings to the Board extensive experience in financial management with a background in closely held, family-operated businesses, which provides insight into many of our small- and mid-sized business clients.

"I have long admired the essential role community banks play in supporting local, family-operated businesses and am honored to join the boards of West Coast Community Bank and Bancorp," added Ruder. "My hope is to contribute to continued financial discipline, operational leadership and long-term planning that helps the company deliver on its commitment to shareholders and the communities it serves."

Alexander B. "Alex" Potts is a financial services executive with 30 years' leadership experience in investment management, advisory platforms and fiduciary wealth services. Potts previously served as president and chief executive officer of Loring Ward, a Silicon Valley-based turnkey asset management program that supported 1,700 registered investment advisors and 100 broker dealers in overseeing $37 billion in assets nationwide. Potts played a key role in Loring Ward's strategic combination with Focus Financial Partners, completed in 2018 in a transaction valued at $235 million. Post combination, Potts served as the president of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions (formerly Buckingham Strategic Partners), a subsidiary of Focus Financial Partners, which was NASDAQ-listed until taken private in August 2023. Potts obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Santa Clara University. He brings to the Board extensive experience in corporate oversight, risk evaluation and growth planning with a focus on technology's role.

"I am pleased to join the boards of West Coast Community Bank and Bancorp and contribute to an institution that demonstrates such strong commitment to relationship banking," said Potts. "Throughout my career, I've focused on disciplined decision‑making, transparent communication and building scalable financial platforms, so I look forward to supporting the Bank's strategic planning and governance efforts as it continues to grow."

Krista Snelling, chairman and CEO of West Coast Community Bancorp, said, "We are thrilled to welcome both Alex and Gun to our Board. Gun adds the perspective of a CEO managing a multi‑generational, closely held business – one of the most important client segments we serve. Alex brings decades of experience building scalable financial platforms, leading complex investment operations and navigating regulatory environments. Together, they bring exceptional strength to our governance, strategic planning and long‑term execution."

Bancorp also announced the planned retirement of John C. Burroughs, who has served on the Board with distinction and dedication. Burroughs joined the Board as vice chairman through the 2019 merger with Lighthouse Bank, where he was a founding shareholder and chairman of the board since it was founded in 2007. He is a retired certified financial planner and registered investment advisor who founded and led Burroughs Financial Services and Burroughs-Braley Wealth Management. In addition to his financial practice, Burroughs has a long history of community service. He has served organizations including the Santa Cruz Symphony, Rotary Club of Santa Cruz, Cabrillo College, Dominican Hospital and Santa Cruz Elks Lodge. He was chairman of the board of directors of Foothill Securities, Inc. and a founder and longtime board member of Coast Commercial Bank.

"We are profoundly grateful for John's years of dedicated service, leadership and unwavering commitment to our community," added Snelling. "John has been a trusted advisor and steady guiding voice as we have navigated growth, economic cycles and industry change. His deep roots in Santa Cruz and role as champion for community banking have left an indelible mark on our organization. We wish him all the best in his well‑earned retirement."

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

