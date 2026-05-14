West Coast Informatics Appoints Regis Charlot to Board of Directors

Healthcare technology executive to support company growth and strategic initiatives

OAKLAND, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Informatics today announced the appointment of Regis Charlot to its Board of Directors. Charlot will also serve as a strategic advisor to the company, supporting growth initiatives and market expansion efforts.

Charlot brings extensive leadership experience across healthcare technology, operations, and strategy, with a proven track record of helping companies scale operations and navigate evolving market opportunities.

Regis Charlot joins the WCI Board of Directors

"We are excited to welcome Regis to the board," said Brian Carlsen, Chief Technical Officer of West Coast Informatics. "His experience, perspective, and strategic insight fit perfectly into our company roadmap. He will be invaluable as we expand our standard terminology and interoperability solutions to support the growing demands of healthcare data management, standardization, and AI readiness."

With more than 30 years in healthcare technology and clinical informatics, Regis Charlot is a recognized innovator specializing in the architecture, deployment, and scaling of enterprise healthcare platforms, EHR systems, and terminology infrastructure. As a founding team member of IMO Health, Charlot helped advance the adoption of structured clinical data and interoperability standards. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive roles spanning engineering, product strategy, systems architecture, and clinical informatics leadership, contributing to the development of mission-critical digital health technologies and the issuance of 25 healthcare IT patents. A Fellow of the American Medical Informatics Association, he has also served in various advisory and governance roles across healthcare, technology, and community organizations.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly looking for practical ways to modernize data sharing infrastructure while improving the quality and usability of clinical data," said Regis Charlot. "West Coast Informatics has built a strong reputation in healthcare terminology and semantic interoperability, and I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and expanding its impact across the digital health market."

West Coast Informatics continues to expand its portfolio of standard terminology and semantic interoperability solutions, including TermHub™ and AutomapAI™, supporting healthcare organizations, standards development organizations, and technology companies working with complex clinical data and interoperability requirements.

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics is a healthcare terminology and interoperability company specializing in semantic standardization, terminology management, and healthcare data infrastructure. The company provides products and services that help organizations work with standards such as SNOMEDCT, LOINC, ICD10CM, RxNorm, OMOP, and FHIR to improve interoperability, analytics, and AI readiness.

SOURCE West Coast Informatics, Inc