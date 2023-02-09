West Coast's Largest Franchise Expo Returns to Phoenix this March to Connect Entrepreneurs with Top Business Opportunities

Franchise Expo West opens registration for the public to meet with many of the country's top franchisors

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions and Comexposium , the nation's leader in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs for over 30 years, is inviting current and aspiring small business owners across the West Coast to register for and attend this year's Franchise Expo West taking place in Phoenix, Ariz. at the Phoenix Convention Center on March 31-April 1. Anyone can register via the registration form .

MFV Expositions

Working with the International Franchise Association (IFA) in an exclusive expo partnership, the event showcases a wide range of franchise brands and provides exclusive insight into various trends and growth plans for the future of franchising, making it the ultimate epicenter for both current and aspiring entrepreneurs to identify and begin pursuing their next business endeavor.

Franchise Expo West is the largest franchise expo on the west coast and the first of three franchising expos being produced by MFV Expositions in 2023 . With franchise opportunities starting at investment levels as low as $5,000, Franchise Expo West is geared to help entrepreneurs explore opportunities and make connections with franchisors. Attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with many of the top franchisors from every industry.

"With Phoenix having the fourth strongest economic and population growth rate in the U.S. and the state offering no corporate franchise tax, bringing our first event of the year here brings an unprecedented opportunity to grow and open business for yourself, but not by yourself," said Sheila Fischer, President & CEO of MFV Expositions. "The Franchise West Expo is the right place to learn more and explore opportunities of the healthy business climate in the western U.S."

Not only will attendees and exhibitors be able to connect with and find new leads, but Franchise Expo West also offers its attendees access to more than 25 different educational seminars designed to help franchisees and franchisors alike grow or start a business. In the form of convenient, information-packed sessions led by industry experts, seminars will share information such as trending topics and ways to be successful in small business ownership. Attendees will be able to uniquely experience the event by selecting which seminars to attend from the two-day event's agenda here .

"These expos give you the opportunity to meet so many amazing people while simultaneously gathering a wealth of information for your business and for yourself," said Annie Bradbury of Franchising Magazine USA, a leading online franchise publication for more than 35 years and an exhibiting supplier during the 2022 events. "People come from all over to find out more about franchising and to see for themselves why it's such a popular business model."

To learn more about the Franchise Expo West 2023 in Phoenix, visit franchiseexpowest.com .

To learn more about MFV, visit franchiseexpo.com .

To learn more about Comexposium, visit comexposium.com .

About MFV:



MFV is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

