West Feliciana Parish Schools to Implement ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Technology

Louisiana School District Chooses Proactive Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its AI gun detection solution has been selected by West Feliciana Parish Schools (WFPS) to help mitigate gun-related violence.

WFPS, based in St. Francisville, Louisiana, is renowned as one of the state's highest-ranked educational systems. The district educates approximately 2,300 students from early childhood through 12th grade and is the school system of choice for the overwhelming majority of local students. WFPS boasts a robust early childhood program and a state-of-the-art career tech center, providing national certifications to prepare students for college and career success.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff members is our top priority," said Hollis Milton, Superintendent of WFPS. " We are constantly considering how we can provide additional safety assurances, and ZeroEyes is one of the most proactive safety measures we could find."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered on existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local law enforcement and the school security team as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

WFPS maintains a comprehensive security program, collaborating closely with the local sheriff's department and employing full-time School Resource Officers (SROs). The district is further enhancing its school safety by deploying ZeroEyes across its Bains Lower Elementary, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Middle School and West Feliciana High School campuses.

"We commend WFPS for their proactive approach in safeguarding their community," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "The ability to swiftly identify and locate gun-related threats is a game-changer in securing school campuses. By deploying ZeroEyes, WFPS demonstrates a commitment to leveraging advanced technology to better protect their students and faculty."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

