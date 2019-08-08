West Hollywood Announces First-Ever Eat + Drink Week

The "Eat" side of Eat + Drink Week highlights West Hollywood's acclaimed foodie scene, which includes a dozen eateries recently recognized in the 2019 California Michelin Guide as well as a host of others helmed by some of the most innovative chefs in the industry. The event will also showcase West Hollywood's robust craft cocktail culture in particular, which comprises an impressive collection of hot spots that run the gamut from Old Hollywood camp and new A-List trendsetters to gritty back alley bars and swanky Boystown lounges.

"Dining and drinking in West Hollywood is an art and something to be celebrated, so it's only natural that there would be an event dedicated to the creativity and style that is found here," says Tom Kiely, president and CEO of West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "True to our city's spirit, chefs and mixologists in West Hollywood are pioneers in their individual specialties, and those distinct talents shine through in every dining experience."

During the event, restaurants specializing in everything from classic California farm-to-table fare to authentic omakase experiences and late-night comfort food will feature special menus and pricing. Details of participating bars and restaurants and other event happenings will be announced at a later date at www.eatanddrinkweek.com

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 19 hotels and comprising three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com

