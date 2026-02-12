West Hollywood Med Spa Cupid Lips Hosts Cupid Compendium Conference, Raising Over $60,000 for HUGS Charity

Cupid Lips, the premier West Hollywood medical spa specializing in lip enhancement and facial aesthetics, raised over $60,000 for the HUGS (Help Us Give Smiles) Foundation at its Cupid Compendium Gala fundraiser in November 2025. The donation will support life-changing reconstructive surgeries for children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other congenital facial deformities in underserved communities around the world.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupid Lips, the renowned Sunset Boulevard medical spa and home of the exclusive CUPID LIFT® procedure, hosted the Cupid Compendium Conference and Gala in November 2025, raising more than $60,000 for the HUGS (Help Us Give Smiles) Foundation. The two-day event, held at The West Hollywood EDITION, brought together leading experts and innovators in facial aesthetics for advanced education, live demonstrations, and philanthropic giving.

The HUGS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that sends volunteer medical missions to perform free reconstructive surgeries on children with cleft lip, cleft palate, microtia, and other congenital facial deformities. Since its founding in 2003 by Dr. Vito Quatela, the organization has conducted missions to Ecuador, Vietnam, and Guatemala, performing more than 1,700 life-changing surgical procedures. The $60,000 raised at the Cupid Compendium Gala will directly support upcoming missions, providing children with the gift of a new smile and the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives free from social stigma.

The Cupid Compendium Conference has established itself as a leading event in facial aesthetics, with a specialized focus on perioral beauty. Hosted by Dr. Ben Talei, MD, FACS, the conference featured expert panels, keynote lectures, and live demonstrations showcasing the latest trends and best practices in lip enhancement, facial rejuvenation, and aesthetic medicine. The event drew aesthetic professionals from across the country seeking advanced education in lip treatments and procedures.

"As facial plastic surgeons and aesthetic professionals, we have a unique opportunity to use our skills to change lives," says Dr. Ben Talei, founder of Cupid Lips. "The HUGS Foundation embodies everything we believe in — using precision, artistry, and compassion to help those who need it most. We are incredibly proud that our community came together to raise over $60,000 for this remarkable organization, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come."

The signature Cupid Compendium Gala brought together conference attendees, sponsors, and supporters for an evening of celebration and giving. Sponsors of the 2025 Cupid Compendium Conference included Galderma, Epicutis Skin Care, and Prolenium. The event's success reflects the growing commitment within the aesthetic medicine community to support charitable causes that align with their mission of enhancing lives through facial procedures.

The Cupid Compendium serves as a premier aesthetics lip education provider, integrating education and practical experience to help providers worldwide standardize and enhance the quality of lip treatments offered to their patients. The conference builds on the success of the 2024 Perioral Beauty Symposium and has grown into a dynamic, cross-disciplinary event bringing together top practitioners to explore advancements in facial rejuvenation and the evolving artistry of perioral aesthetics.

Cupid Lips is a medically directed medical spa and aesthetic practice located at 8648 West Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Founded by Dr. Ben Talei, a dual board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, the practice specializes in lip enhancement, advanced injectable treatments, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Cupid Lips is the exclusive home of the CUPID LIFT®, a groundbreaking deep plane lip lift technique that has redefined the standard for natural-looking lip enhancement. The practice also offers the Cupid Compendium, an educational platform for aesthetic professionals focused on advancing the art and science of perioral beauty.

