West Hollywood Med Spa Cupid Lips Receives Two Americas Property Awards for Excellence in Design and Patient Experience

Cupid Lips, the premier West Hollywood medical spa specializing in lip enhancement and facial aesthetics, has been honored with two prestigious Americas Property Awards for 2024-2025: Best Public Service Interior for California and Best Public Service Interior for the Nation. These dual recognitions celebrate the practice's innovative approach to combining world-class interior design with an exceptional patient experience.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupid Lips, the renowned Sunset Boulevard medical spa and home of the exclusive CUPID LIFT® procedure, has received two Americas Property Awards for 2024-2025 in recognition of its outstanding interior design and commitment to patient experience. The practice was named winner of Best Public Service Interior for California, USA, and Best Public Service Interior for the Nation, USA — a remarkable achievement that positions Cupid Lips among the most distinguished medical aesthetic facilities in the country.

Dr. Shervin H. Shaffiy, COO Cupid Lips, receives the two prestigious Americas Property Awards for 2024-2025: Best Public Service Interior for California and Best Public Service Interior for the Nation, September 26, 2024

The Americas Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards program, identify the highest levels of achievement in real estate, development, architecture, and interior design. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate entries based on design excellence, innovation, sustainability, and overall quality. Receiving both the state and national awards underscores Cupid Lips' exceptional dedication to creating an environment where luxury, comfort, and clinical excellence converge.

Located on the iconic Sunset Strip, Cupid Lips has established itself as Los Angeles' premier destination for precision cosmetic care. The medically directed medical spa offers a comprehensive menu of aesthetic services including the signature CUPID LIFT® lip enhancement procedure, dermal fillers, Botox and Dysport treatments, laser skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, and advanced skincare treatments. Every detail of the space has been thoughtfully designed to create a serene, welcoming atmosphere that puts patients at ease while delivering exceptional clinical results.

"We are deeply honored to receive these two prestigious awards," says Dr. Ben Talei, founder of Cupid Lips. "From the beginning, our vision has been to create a space that reflects the artistry and precision we bring to every treatment. These awards validate our belief that the patient experience extends far beyond the treatment room — it begins the moment someone walks through our doors."

Cupid Lips was founded by Dr. Ben Talei, a world-renowned dual board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who developed the revolutionary CUPID LIFT® technique. The practice combines medical oversight with artistic precision to deliver natural-looking results, with a particular focus on lip enhancement and facial rejuvenation. The team's commitment to personalized care and attention to detail has made Cupid Lips a favorite among discerning patients seeking the highest standard of aesthetic treatment.

The award-winning interior reflects the practice's philosophy of blending sophistication with warmth. The design creates an inviting environment where patients can feel comfortable and confident as they explore treatment options ranging from subtle enhancements to transformative procedures. This patient-centered approach has earned Cupid Lips a loyal following and recognition as one of the most innovative medical spas in the nation.

