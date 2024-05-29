CZ's Nested Vials are designed to meet the exterior dimensions of glass standard ISO 8362-1 and offer broad compatibility with various aseptic fill-finish equipment available in the market.

EXTON, Pa., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that it will unveil its new Daikyo Crystal Zenith® (CZ) Nested Vials in Tub at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting taking place in Vancouver, Canada from May 29- June 1.

West Introduces Daikyo Crystal Zenith® (CZ)​ Ready-to-Use Nested Vials in Tub at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting

Designed to meet the exterior dimensions of glass standard ISO-8362-1, CZ nested vials are a demonstrated containment solution for cell and gene therapies, radiopharmaceuticals, and sensitive molecules. CZ's attributes, such as maintaining container closure integrity down to cryogenic temperatures, superior functional recovery of viral vectors, low particulate specification (2% USP <788>), break resistance, and low risk of chemical interaction, make it ideal for advanced therapies. CZ vials have demonstrated to be effective in safely storing gene therapy drugs and meeting the packaging demands from preclinical to commercial phases.

"West has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical packaging for over 100 years and is the market leader for containment solutions for cell and gene therapy treatments," said Cindy Reiss-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at West. "This new offering expands the CZ platform to provide packaging configuration options for flexible filling solutions of sensitive molecules."

Product Specifications

CZ nested vials are available in 2mL and 10mL, and with ISO 8362-1 exterior dimensions.

These vials offer flexible closure solutions with crimped closures using NovaPure® stoppers or PLASCAP® press-fit closures with Daikyo stoppers to meet manual, semi-automated or automated capping requirements.

The ready-to-use nested vials are first layered with a Tyvek® slip sheet, heat sealed with a breathable Tyvek® lid, double bagged and sterilized.

The rigid structure and overall design of the vial nest tub protects the vials during transit and promotes machinability.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

