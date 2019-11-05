West Launches Two New Elastomer Product Innovations at CPhI Worldwide

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #111F62)—West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced two innovative product offerings in the elastomer space at the 2019 CPhI Worldwide conference in Frankfurt, Germany. West introduced its advanced elastomer, the new 4040/40 formulation, created with customer insight to deliver enhanced performance and reliability, while helping to mitigate risk for customers. The Company also launched a line extension of its AccelTRA® component program, AccelTRA Select, which features new configurations of stoppers and plungers in a high-performing, next-generation 4031/45 elastomer formula to offer generics customers optimized quality, speed and simplicity.

"These new elastomer product offerings reflect West's deep commitment to innovation based on customer insights. Designed with the customers' challenges in mind, we aim to simplify their journey with drug packaging and delivery solutions and help bring much-needed injectable medicines to patients more quickly and efficiently," said Karen Flynn, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, West. "CPhI also marks our first full year offering the Integrated Solutions program, our comprehensive approach to working by our customers' side to help reduce risk and regulatory complexity. Together with these new product offerings, West supports customers as they navigate the journey from early development to commercialization."

West thought leaders will offer interactive product demonstrations and presentations on the 4040/40 formulation and AccelTRA line extension components each day of the CPhI conference, November 5-7, at Booth #111F62 located in the InnoPack zone of the Messe Frankfurt venue. Company scientific and industry experts will also be on hand to share additional highlights from West's high-value product and service portfolio, including the Integrated Solutions program.

About the Advanced Elastomer: 4040/40

West's advanced elastomer was created with customer insight to power the future, to enhance performance and help with risk mitigation. In the 4040/40 formulation, two LyoTec® stopper designs are available—13mm and 20mm, with a versatile universal design that delivers high functionality and reliability. It was developed through a Quality-by-Design (QbD) approach to material selection and component analysis along with an unparalleled level of scientific ingredient knowledge that combined has resulted in a reduction of extractables. The formulation features Westar® Select quality and low particulate levels, with optimal design, drug compatibility and quality to protect drug stability, drive robust performance and minimize fill-finish rejects.

About the AccelTRA® Line Extension

The AccelTRA® component program offers delivery times and a single next-generation formulation that helps customers stay competitive and move product to market quickly. The newly introduced AccelTRA Select elastomer components include AccelTRA 13mm and 20mm serum and lyo stoppers in multiple configurations, along with a 1-3mL uncoated plunger. The AccelTRA Select line extension leverages the Westar® Select wash process to provide additional high-quality options for generic drug manufacturers. The AccelTRA program will continue to expand in 2020.

About West Integrated Solutions Program

West's Integrated Solutions program brings together decades of primary packaging, device, analytical, regulatory and contract manufacturing expertise in a single-source, comprehensive approach to drug containment and delivery system development. Available in defined and customized packages, the offering combines West's suite of drug packaging and delivery products with the Company's proven service offerings to meet the unique needs of the drug product and its delivery system at any stage of development—across all injectable formats. Integrated Solutions helps customers manage the regulatory landscape while helping to reduce development and supply risk, accelerate path to market, minimize total cost of ownership and improve the patient experience.

For more information on West's high-quality packaging technologies and drug delivery solutions, please visit us online at www.westpharma.com.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless noted otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "will," "deliver," "mitigate," "new," "offer," "aim," "reduce," "future," "drive," "minimize," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations or that the new advanced elastomer formulation or that the new AccelTRA® elastomer components described in this release will achieve any particular result. Similarly, there is no certainty that the services offered in our Integrated Solutions program will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: customer decisions to move forward with our new product and service offerings, dependence on third-party suppliers and partners and the ability to meet development milestones with key customers. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.westpharma.com

