West-MEC Celebrates Workforce-Ready Graduates Signing Career Commitments

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West-MEC proudly hosted its inaugural Career Signing Day this week, celebrating high school seniors who secured employment in their career fields before graduation.

Modeled after a traditional college athletic signing day, the event recognized students from several career pathways as they signed letters of intent to join industry partners after graduation. Surrounded by family, West-MEC leadership, and employer representatives, students celebrated their transition into the workforce.

West-MEC student, Colter Gauzens, signs his Certificate of Intent with Rummel Construction, formalizing his commitment to employment after graduation and marking an exciting step toward his future career in the construction industry.

"This is a moment worth celebrating," said West-MEC Board Member Frank Straka. "We often recognize students for athletic or academic achievements, but today we are celebrating something just as significant—students who are workforce-ready, highly skilled, and already stepping into careers that are critical to our economy."

Industry partners, including Rummel Construction, IES Communications, and Kearney Electric welcomed future employees with company-branded gear and participated in a formal signing ceremony modeled after collegiate commitments.

In addition, West-MEC 2026 completers have secured positions with a wide range of employers, including:

TDI Industries

Aerosecure Maintenance & Avionics

Blinc Services

Russell Built Fab

EF Charles Inc.

Pueblo Modigent

Sanderson Ford

Wilson Electric

Purrfurred Pets Veterinary Clinic

Shock Therapy

The Dry Bar

AZ Lung

Surprise Toyota

These placements reflect the variety of opportunities available to West-MEC graduates while reinforcing partnerships between education and industry. Career Signing Day reflects a broader shift in how student success is defined, expanding beyond traditional college pathways to include direct entry into high-wage, in-demand careers.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a premier public school district specializing in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that equip students with skills to succeed in today's workforce. Students earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit in high-wage, in-demand career pathways, allowing them to enter the workforce, military, or continue their education immediately after graduation. West-MEC serves more than 49,000 high school students on its campuses and through partner districts. Its reach spans over 130 schools and nearly 3,900 square miles, from Paradise Valley to Wickenburg, south to Gila Bend, and west to Saddle Mountain. West-MEC also offers adult education programs to support lifelong learning and workforce development. Learn more at west-mec.edu or follow West-MEC on social media.

Contact: Alyssa Pierce

623.738.0037 | [email protected]

SOURCE West-MEC