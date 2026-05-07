West-MEC Celebrates Workforce-Ready Graduates Signing Career Commitments

News provided byWest-MEC
May 07, 2026, 14:06 ET
GLENDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West-MEC proudly hosted its inaugural Career Signing Day this week, celebrating high school seniors who secured employment in their career fields before graduation.
Modeled after a traditional college athletic signing day, the event recognized students from several career pathways as they signed letters of intent to join industry partners after graduation. Surrounded by family, West-MEC leadership, and employer representatives, students celebrated their transition into the workforce.
"This is a moment worth celebrating," said West-MEC Board Member Frank Straka. "We often recognize students for athletic or academic achievements, but today we are celebrating something just as significant—students who are workforce-ready, highly skilled, and already stepping into careers that are critical to our economy."
Industry partners, including Rummel Construction, IES Communications, and Kearney Electric welcomed future employees with company-branded gear and participated in a formal signing ceremony modeled after collegiate commitments.
In addition, West-MEC 2026 completers have secured positions with a wide range of employers, including:
- TDI Industries
- Aerosecure Maintenance & Avionics
- Blinc Services
- Russell Built Fab
- EF Charles Inc.
- Pueblo Modigent
- Sanderson Ford
- Wilson Electric
- Purrfurred Pets Veterinary Clinic
- Shock Therapy
- The Dry Bar
- AZ Lung
- Surprise Toyota
These placements reflect the variety of opportunities available to West-MEC graduates while reinforcing partnerships between education and industry. Career Signing Day reflects a broader shift in how student success is defined, expanding beyond traditional college pathways to include direct entry into high-wage, in-demand careers.
About West-MEC:
West-MEC is a premier public school district specializing in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that equip students with skills to succeed in today's workforce. Students earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit in high-wage, in-demand career pathways, allowing them to enter the workforce, military, or continue their education immediately after graduation. West-MEC serves more than 49,000 high school students on its campuses and through partner districts. Its reach spans over 130 schools and nearly 3,900 square miles, from Paradise Valley to Wickenburg, south to Gila Bend, and west to Saddle Mountain. West-MEC also offers adult education programs to support lifelong learning and workforce development. Learn more at west-mec.edu or follow West-MEC on social media.
Contact: Alyssa Pierce
623.738.0037 | [email protected]
SOURCE West-MEC
Share this article