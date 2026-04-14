West-MEC Celebrated Opening of Nation's First K-12 CTE Semiconductor Cleanroom

GLENDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) officially celebrated the grand opening of its Advanced Manufacturing Cleanroom on April 13, marking a historic milestone as the nation's first K–12 CTE semiconductor cleanroom of its size.

West-MEC extends a special thank you to Advanced Technologies Consultants (ATC), McCarthy Building Companies and Grace Design Studios for their outstanding efforts in the creation of the cleanroom and advanced manufacturing lab, a revolutionary project not only for West-MEC students, but for the nation.

West-MEC board members, cabinet team, industry partners, and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the Advanced Manufacturing Cleanroom, a first-of-its-kind facility designed to prepare students for advanced manufacturing careers. Built to reflect real-world semiconductor environments, the cleanroom provides hands-on experience and equips students with the skills and credentials needed to support Arizona’s growing semiconductor workforce.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at West-MEC's Northeast Campus, brought together education leaders and major industry partners, including TSMC, Amkor and SEMI Foundation, highlighting a shared commitment to building Arizona's future workforce.

"This is how education and industry should be working together," said West-MEC Superintendent Dr. Spurgeon. "Our partners aren't just coming to us looking to hire students later, they're investing in them now. They help shape what we teach, provide hands-on experience, and ensure our students graduate ready to step directly into these careers."

During the event, attendees participated in a guided tour of the cleanroom, led by ROOTS Education, showcasing how the program mirrors semiconductor and advanced manufacturing environments. Students demonstrated hands-on learning across multiple stations, operating advanced equipment and following cleanroom protocols aligned with industry standards.

Dressed in full cleanroom suits, students offered a glimpse into the future workforce, one already being trained to meet the needs of Arizona's rapidly expanding semiconductor sector.

The new facility strengthens West-MEC's Advanced Manufacturing program by aligning curriculum directly with employer needs through active industry collaboration. Students gain early access to career opportunities while employers engage directly with the next generation of talent.

For industry leaders, the cleanroom represents more than education, it is a solution.

As semiconductor manufacturing continues to grow across Arizona and the nation, the demand for skilled technicians remains one of the industry's most pressing challenges. West-MEC's model addresses that need by preparing students earlier, reducing the time and cost associated with training new hires while building a sustainable, industry-aligned talent pipeline.

For more information about West-MEC's Advanced Manufacturing program and career and technical education training, visit west-mec.edu.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a premier public school district specializing in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that equip students with skills to succeed in today's workforce. Students earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit in high-wage, in-demand career pathways, allowing them to enter the workforce, military, or continue their education immediately after graduation. West-MEC serves more than 49,000 high school students on its campuses and through partner districts. Its reach spans over 130 schools and nearly 3,900 square miles, from Paradise Valley to Wickenburg, south to Gila Bend, and west to Saddle Mountain. West-MEC also offers adult education programs to support lifelong learning and workforce development. Learn more at west-mec.edu or follow West-MEC on social media.

Contact: Alyssa Pierce

623.738.0037 | [email protected]

SOURCE West-MEC