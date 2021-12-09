West Monroe adds Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Commercial Officer to support next stage of growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital consulting firms, announced today the expansion of its leadership team through two new C-suite roles. The firm is adding a Chief Revenue Officer, who will be responsible for streamlining and fortifying revenue generation across the firm, and a Chief Commercial Officer, who will be responsible for commercializing repeatable offerings that deliver value for clients and help them become digital.

The new roles, which will be supported by new teams and functions, are part of West Monroe's strategy to become the leading digital consultancy in North America. Within this strategy, the firm is investing heavily in creating value for clients through the use of multidisciplinary offerings that solve for clients' most pressing issues. It also is invested in scaling the firm's revenue generation processes and programs to free up delivery teams to focus on clients. Both objectives require dedicated leadership to achieve firm goals.

Each new role, effective Jan. 2, 2022, will be filled by existing, accomplished executives at West Monroe who have built teams and functions previously:

Tom Ewers , currently the Central region and Minneapolis office leader, will become the Chief Revenue Officer . Ewers has been with West Monroe since 2002, opening the Minneapolis office in 2013 and launching the Consumer & Industrial Products practice in 2018. He will build and lead a Revenue Growth team responsible for making sure all revenue-generating activities—including sales, client service, delivery success, and quality—are fully aligned and focused on helping clients achieve digital leadership. He will continue to oversee the Minneapolis office.

, currently the Central region and office leader, will become the . Ewers has been with West Monroe since 2002, opening the office in 2013 and launching the Consumer & Industrial Products practice in 2018. He will build and lead a Revenue Growth team responsible for making sure all revenue-generating activities—including sales, client service, delivery success, and quality—are fully aligned and focused on helping clients achieve digital leadership. He will continue to oversee the office. Casey Foss , currently the Chief Marketing Officer, will become the Chief Commercial Officer. Foss joined West Monroe in 2008 and has led the marketing function for a decade. She will now build and lead a new Commercial Growth team responsible for driving new growth, in partnership with firm operators. Her priorities will include consistent and repeatable methodologies and approaches to issues, offerings, Intellio ™ asset suite, and value creation, as well as market intelligence to keep the firm focused on areas that are most important to clients. Her team also will lead the training and development of digital skills among West Monroe employees.

With Foss changing roles, the firm is immediately recruiting for a new chief marketing officer with a track record for building a global brand presence. She will serve as chief marketing officer until a new executive is in place.

"These new roles and appointments ensure we have the right leadership focus and dedicated resources in place to orchestrate our strategy as we grow," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's chairman and CEO. "They reflect the significant contributions Casey Foss and Tom Ewers have made over many years. We are excited not only for their growth in these new roles, but for the focus and energy this will bring in areas critical to our clients and business."

Established in 2002, West Monroe has grown its revenue at a 30% CAGR and achieved national prominence by becoming a top alternative to the largest consulting firms. While many of its competitors specialize in either strategy or implementation—or in business or technology—West Monroe is built on the principle that all of its consultants are fluent across strategy, implementation, business, and technology. The firm assembles multidisciplinary, industry-led teams of experts who help clients become digital leaders in their industries at a time when digital leadership has never been more critical to commercial success.

