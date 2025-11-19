West Monroe Releases 2026 Industry Outlooks With 5 Cross-Industry Trends Every Executive Must Act on Now

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today released its 2026 Industry Outlooks, revealing five urgent, cross-market trends reshaping industries in the year ahead. The findings show a clear convergence across sectors, as many executives face the same disruptive forces simultaneously, and at an unprecedented pace.

Drawing on thousands of data points, relationships with private equity and mid-market companies, and insights from the firm's multidisciplinary experts, the firm's 2026 outlooks reflect a clear shift: The forces reshaping business are no longer isolated by sector—they are increasingly universal and demand coordinated action from leadership teams immediately.

Five Cross-Industry Trends That Will Define 2026

Here are the five cross-industry trends shaping industries in 2026:

1. AI + Data Become the New Performance Engine

Organizations are racing to industrialize AI—but without high-quality, accessible data and the right governance frameworks, progress stalls. Executives are shifting from experimentation to enterprise deployment, driving an urgent need for connected data foundations and AI-ready operating models.

2. Talent Models Are Being Rebuilt in Real Time

A new cycle of technology adoption is fundamentally reshaping roles, skills, and workflows. Companies must re-skill their workforce at scale, redesign jobs around AI, and build teams that can adapt to rapidly evolving tools and expectations.

3. Platform Modernization Can't Wait

Legacy systems are now the biggest constraint on growth. To support AI, real-time data, and tighter regulatory demands, companies must modernize their core platforms—many of which haven't kept pace with today's speed of innovation.

4. Value Creation Becomes a Race Against Time

The competitive edge in 2026 is speed—from decisioning to deployment to scaling new technologies. Executives are shifting toward faster cycles of adoption, automation, and operating model redesign to keep ahead of market pressure.

5. Industry Boundaries Blur, Expanding Disruption

Banks act like tech companies. Insurers become health partners. Tech companies become power providers. As industries converge, competition is coming from unexpected places—and the companies that build ecosystems and partnerships will outperform those that stay siloed.

A Year-Over-Year Lens Into The Forces Shaping Industries

Now in its latest edition, West Monroe's annual Industry Outlooks have become a trusted resource for executives navigating disruption. The 2026 outlooks cover financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, mid-market manufacturing, private equity, and software. Each year, the firm reports on how technology, market forces, and operating model shifts are influencing industries—and, increasingly, where those industries are beginning to overlap.

"These themes aren't abstract forecasts—they're operational realities," said Harin Shetty, president of West Monroe. "Across every industry sector, we hear a common theme from Industry leaders: The margin for delay is gone, with speed and execution being the top criteria. The companies that win in 2026 will be AI-led, redefine processes and workflows with agentic, and reshape workforces to keep pace with disruption. The wait-and-watch period has passed."

The full 2026 Industry Outlooks—including deeper dives into sector-specific implications—are available at www.westmonroe.com/about/industry-outlooks.

