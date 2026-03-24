West Monroe Earns Top Recognition on Inaugural Where You Work Matters List for Building High-Quality Careers

Firm is among just 22 companies nationwide—and the only professional services firm—to earn Platinum in all three categories from the Schultz Family Foundation, Burning Glass Institute, and Harvard Business School

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has attained the highest level of recognition on the inaugural Where You Work Matters List, a new benchmark for how effectively companies create real career opportunity, mobility, and long-term value for their people.

West Monroe is among a small and distinguished group of just 22 companies nationwide—and the only professional services firm—recognized at the Platinum level for all three categories out of more than 1,750 employers assessed. The distinction is awarded across early-career opportunity, career growth and job stability, and underscores the firm's long-standing belief that developing people is inseparable from building a great business.

"Our mission is to build the next generation of leaders, and this recognition is powerful proof that we are accomplishing that mission. It's reflected in our people's success and fulfillment every day, both within West Monroe and across our growing alumni community," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO of West Monroe. "We've intentionally built a model where people are given meaningful responsibility early, supported as they grow, and trusted to lead. That investment in our people isn't separate from our business strategy—it is our strategy."

At a time when AI and other forces are rapidly reshaping the nature of work, the model of empowerment, innovation, and growth is becoming even more critical in careers. West Monroe's focus on developing leaders early—equipped to adapt, learn, and lead through change—positions its people and its clients to navigate an increasingly complex, transformation-driven environment.

The Where You Work Matters List is a collaboration between the Burning Glass Institute, the Schultz Family Foundation, and Harvard Business School's Managing the Future of Work Project. It evaluates real-world career outcomes for more than 12 million workers across 923 occupations, making it one of the most comprehensive, data-driven assessments of job quality in the U.S. today.

"As AI continues to reshape the labor market, the companies best positioned to thrive are those that have built strong, sustainable talent pipelines," said Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Managing Director of the Schultz Family Foundation. "The organizations recognized this year stand out for their ability to create high-quality jobs and develop their workforce—giving them a distinct advantage as they navigate both disruption and opportunity in an AI-driven world."

Companies recognized on the Where You Work Matters List stand out not just for how they hire—but for how they develop, retain, and advance their people over time. Unlike traditional workplace rankings that emphasize culture or benefits alone, the list measures whether companies create sustained economic opportunity—through strong entry points, clear pathways for advancement, and long-term career stability. Platinum recognition—the list's highest honor—signals exceptional performance across all three dimensions.

For West Monroe, those outcomes are the result of a fundamentally different approach to consulting—and to talent.

"We have intentionally built a workplace where people don't just join—they stay for a long time because they grow and end up building lasting careers. That is how we measure success," said Tanya Moore, Chief People Officer at West Monroe. "For those who believe AI will narrow consulting careers, our experience shows the opposite—when you invest in people and pair it with AI, you expand opportunity, accelerate development, and grow future-proof careers while delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients."

West Monroe's approach is reflected in its employee experience data:

95% say people at West Monroe genuinely care about one another

94% say they are trusted with significant responsibility

86% say West Monroe is a great place to work

71% say their work has a meaningful impact

West Monroe is consistently recognized as a top workplace and consulting firm. Recent honors include Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Entry Level Talent, Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms, Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms, and Vault's Most Prestigious Consulting Firms.

To learn more about West Monroe's job openings and careers, visit https://www.westmonroe.com/careers.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Let's find more value for your business.

Share our passion at westmonroe.com

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SOURCE West Monroe