West Monroe's Dan Belmont Named a 2026 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Energy & Utilities segment leader with firm since 2008 recognized with prestigious industry honor for leadership and client impact

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced that Dan Belmont, the firm's Energy & Utilities industry leader and a senior managing partner, has been named a 2026 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine. Belmont was recognized in the Industry-Specialization category, honoring leaders who demonstrate exceptional expertise, innovation, and measurable impact within their sector.

Dan Belmont, Energy & Utilities Leader at West Monroe and 2026 Consulting Magazine Top Consultant Honoree

Since 2000, Consulting Magazine has recognized the profession's most influential practitioners—those making a meaningful impact on clients, their firms, and the broader industry. The Top Consultant distinction is widely considered one of the industry's most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals who exemplify the qualities of a trusted advisor and consistently deliver lasting value.

"Dan brings a rare combination of pragmatic leadership and deep industry expertise to our clients," said Harin Shetty, President of West Monroe. "It's clear why so many of the nation's largest utilities rely on him to navigate complex transformation—his focus is always on delivering tangible value for their business and their customers."

With more than 30 years of experience, Belmont is widely recognized for helping utilities modernize the grid, implement distributed energy resources, and streamline operations to improve reliability and lower costs. He primarily works with electric, gas, and water utility leaders, with additional experience spanning telecommunications, technology, and private equity, with a focus on technology strategy, operations, and large-scale transformation programs.

"I've always believed our role is to meet utilities where they are, understanding the real constraints they're operating under and helping them move forward in a way that works for everyone," Belmont said. "When I joined West Monroe, we had a vision for what this industry could become. Eighteen years later, we've built something far beyond what we initially imagined—and we're still just getting started."

Under Belmont's leadership, West Monroe's Energy & Utilities segment revenue has more than doubled, and today the firm serves 19 of the 25 largest investor-owned utilities in the U.S. His team's work has driven tangible outcomes, including $65M in workforce optimization savings for one utility client and a 60% increase in clean energy program speed-to-approval for another utility client.

Before joining West Monroe in 2008, Belmont founded and later sold db3 Broadband, LLC, a wireless communications company—experience he now leverages in grid connectivity and telecom-related utility work.

In addition to his industry leadership, Belmont serves as a client strategy leader, responsible for growing long-term value with some of the firm's largest and longest-standing clients.

West Monroe has a strong track record of recognition in Consulting Magazine's Top Consultant awards. Recent honorees include Randal Kenworthy (2025), Cory Chaplin (2024), and Gil Mermelstein (2022), reflecting the firm's continued leadership and impact across industries.

Consulting Magazine will honor the 2026 Top Consultants at an awards ceremony in New York City in June.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Business Insider. Let's find more value for your business.

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SOURCE West Monroe