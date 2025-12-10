West Monroe Launches Agentic Transformation Service Offering, Powered by Intellio® Agent

As leaders face mounting ROI pressure from AI spend, firm provides practical way to leverage AI agents, transform business processes, and redesign the workforce for at least 30% more capacity

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology firm, today introduced Agentic Transformation, a new flagship service offering that helps organizations redesign work, deploy human and agent workflows, and govern agentic AI at scale. The firm also introduced Intellio® Agent, an accelerator that discovers an organization's highest value processes for automation, designs AI-native workflows, and generates build-ready plans to reach value faster.

The new Agentic Transformation offering brings together West Monroe's expertise in industry operations, workforce change, and AI engineering, with a platform-neutral approach, to help clients move from stalled AI ROI to measurable impact across knowledge-intensive processes.

Organizations are under immense pressure to turn AI investment into real ROI — but most aren't seeing it yet: 86% of companies increased IT spending in the past year and 93% report rising software costs, with much of that increase from AI investments, according to West Monroe's State of B2B Software and AI Spend study published in October 2025. This mounting spend without matching return makes deploying agentic AI — an area rich with ROI — an urgent priority for leaders. At the same time, IT leaders and business executives are being inundated with new tools and platforms and need a way to apply agentic AI without being locked into any single vendor or technology.

"West Monroe's Agentic Transformation approach gives leaders a practical way to reinvent work, and to deliver both savings in cost and time as well as enabling growth and scale from their AI investments," said Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe. "We design workflows that preserve human judgment where it matters and build the governance and operating model to run agents safely at scale. Because our accelerator Intellio® Agent works within an organization's existing cloud environment, data, and applications — without locking them into any single vendor — it gives companies flexibility and control to evolve as needs and technologies change. And, as the production foundation that makes agentic transformation operational and measurable, it helps organizations create value through real savings and growth, quickly."

How West Monroe's Agentic Transformation offering works

What sets West Monroe's Agentic Transformation offering apart is its grounding in four essential disciplines that are too often separated — a gap that leaves agentic AI stuck in technology mode rather than truly redesigning the work.

Strategy & Operating Model — Aligns executives on where agentic workflows create the most value, defines governance and risk controls, and establishes the roles and metrics required to sustain change.

Human + Agent Workflow Design — Maps and redesigns end-to-end processes so work is distributed between people and agents to optimize outcomes and preserve human judgment where it matters most.

Technology & Orchestration — Intellio® Agent provides the enterprise integrations, agent orchestration, telemetry and operational controls that enable production deployments with confidence.

Enablement & Change — A practical program of workshops, skill enablement and change leadership that ensures adoption, accountability and continuous improvement.

Intellio® Agent: West Monroe launched Intellio® Agent as an accelerator alongside the Agentic Transformation service offering that finds the highest-value processes for agentic automation, designs workflows with clear roles for human and agents, and generates ready-made production plans for agents. The accelerator is three times faster at finding the right workflows for AI process improvements and returns at least 30% additional capacity to teams.

Agentic Savings Calculator & Discovery Workshop: How leaders get started with West Monroe's Agentic Transformation offering

To help leaders quantify and prioritize their opportunity, West Monroe provides an Agentic Savings Calculator, a public, interactive tool that lets executives estimate annual savings from applying agentic workflows to recurring tasks by entering simple inputs such as task frequency and time per task. West Monroe also offers an Agentic Transformation Discovery Workshop — a short, flexible engagement from a one-hour executive briefing to a half-day working session — for qualified businesses. Once engaged, clients gain access to more advanced, proprietary calculations and role-specific projections that deliver deeper modeling individualized to the organization's needs.

"Agentic AI is changing how businesses operate—and the organizations that act now will be the ones that lead," added Greenstein. "With Agentic Transformation and Intellio® Agent, companies finally have a practical, governed path to scale agentic work and capture real ROI."

To learn more about the Agentic Transformation offering, visit WestMonroe.com/AgenticAI. To view a demo of Intellio® Agent, visit WestMonroe.com/Services/Intellio-Agent.

