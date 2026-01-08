West Monroe Named in the 2025 Salesforce Consulting Services Landscape by Independent Research Firm

Firm believes the recognition affirms West Monroe's results-first Salesforce approach as AI transforms the platform.

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced it has been named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's report, The Salesforce Consulting Services Landscape, Q4 2025. The report serves as a resource for technology and customer experience leaders exploring Salesforce consulting services providers, offering an overview of 42 providers across the Salesforce consulting market based on factors such as geographic focus, industry expertise, deployment models, and business scenarios.

As organizations expand their use of Salesforce to support sales, service, marketing, and customer engagement at scale in the age of AI, Forrester's CRM market research shows that while adoption is high—70% of organizations use CRM for customer service—many continue to seek greater value, with satisfaction lower than expected and spending still increasing. This gap underscores why organizations turn to Salesforce consulting partners to help translate platform investments into measurable business outcomes.

"Salesforce plays a central role in how organizations engage customers and run their businesses," said Chuck Malone, Salesforce and Customer Strategy Lead at West Monroe. "We believe our inclusion among Notable Vendors reflects our focus on helping clients realize meaningful value from the platform."

As a Salesforce Summit Partner, West Monroe brings more than 20 years of Salesforce experience to its clients, delivering over 1,200 Salesforce solutions across industries including financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, consumer and industrial products, retail, high tech and software, and private equity. The firm helps organizations transform marketing, sales, and service operations by pairing Salesforce platform expertise with deep industry knowledge and change management.

West Monroe's Salesforce work has delivered measurable results for clients across industries, including:

Energy & Utilities : Launching a single digital portal to support more than 25 clean energy programs, simplifying customer engagement and improving access to program offerings.

: Launching a single digital portal to support more than 25 clean energy programs, simplifying customer engagement and improving access to program offerings. Financial Services : Supporting a mid-market bank's digital overhaul that helped drive more than $100 million in new deposits while improving platform adoption and operational efficiency.

: Supporting a mid-market bank's digital overhaul that helped drive more than $100 million in new deposits while improving platform adoption and operational efficiency. Consumer & Retail: Modernizing customer care operations for a multinational quick-service restaurant, improving service experiences across digital and in-store channels.

West Monroe is a long-standing Salesforce partner, with more than 200 Salesforce professionals, over 675 Salesforce certifications—including 85+ architect certifications and 20+ AI certifications—and a 4.9 out of 5 average project CSAT score. The firm supports clients throughout the Salesforce lifecycle, from strategy and implementation to optimization, integration, and AI readiness.

To build the overview, Forrester included providers that enable Salesforce customers to realize value from Salesforce solutions through services such as strategy and consulting, implementation and technical services, and organizational and change management.

Learn more about West Monroe's Salesforce consulting services: https://www.westmonroe.com/partnerships/salesforce

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people, and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes. Let's find more value for your business.

Share our passion at westmonroe.com.

