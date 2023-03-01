West Monroe Promotes 16 New Managing Directors

Group reflects firm's mission to build the next generation of leaders

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced the promotion of 16 individuals to managing director.

"I am incredibly proud of these 16 talented individuals who represent the next generation of leaders at West Monroe," said Kevin McCarty, Chairman & CEO. "Their leadership and growth have made a significant impact on their clients, their teams, and this firm. We are excited to honor their contributions and congratulate them on reaching this well-deserved milestone."

West Monroe promoted the following individuals to managing director:

Shehzad Amin , as part of the operations excellence practice, drives large-scale IT transformations for major health systems and Fortune 500 companies, resulting in over $1 billion in savings and operational improvements. He has a strong track record driving strategy all the way to execution. He joined West Monroe in 2020 through the acquisition of Pace Harmon.





Sam Arora, as part of the operations excellence practice, helps clients negotiate large-ticket outsourcing contracts, leveraging his relationships with top-tier suppliers, to execute over $2 billion in favorable outsourcing contracts across Fortune 100 companies. He joined West Monroe in 2020 through the acquisition of Pace Harmon.





David Chaddock, as part of the technology practice, partners with clients to define cybersecurity strategies, launch new initiatives, and reduce their overall risk. He is passionate about IT/OT cybersecurity, working with clients to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data while establishing adherence to industry standards and regulatory obligations. He joined West Monroe in 2018.





Tim Crickenberger, as part of the M&A practice, specializes in mergers and carveouts across the transaction lifecycle, executing cross-functional business transformation initiatives that focus on value capture. He has advised clients on over 150 transactions, including due diligence and post-close execution for both financial and strategic buyers. He joined West Monroe in 2018.





Sanket Dave, as part of the technology practice, works with clients as a strategic business advisor and technology expert, helping them design, develop, and implement cloud-based data & analytics solutions. He is a recognized data & analytics expert, leading multiple large-scale strategic initiatives that leverage data to create business impact. He joined West Monroe in 2016.





Katie Fitzgerald, as part of the operations excellence practice, works closely with senior executives to develop fit-for-culture strategies to help organizations manage their transformation. Her focus on leadership and relationship building helps clients identify and realize value. She joined West Monroe in 2019.





Trevor Jones, as part of the healthcare & life sciences practice, delivers innovative solutions to address the market's biggest healthcare challenges. He helped lead and grow the dental & ancillary group and maintains a passion for creating new offerings for clients and the firm. He joined West Monroe in 2015.





Kate Kiyosaki, as part of the healthcare & life sciences practice, delivers transformational results for the front office of health plans—specifically product, marketing governance, consumer experience, and digital transformation. She leads the firm's largest payer clients, helping them be digital and saving millions annually. She joined West Monroe in 2013.





Connor Kohlenberg, as part of the M&A practice, partners with private equity clients on complex global transactions and portfolio company value creation initiatives across various industries. He leads the M&A team out of our London office and played an integral role in its opening. He joined West Monroe in 2014.





Dan Mackowiak, as part of the technology practice, leads clients through technology-related activities in divestitures and merger integrations. He is a mentor to many colleagues, helping them understand how projects can benefit their career goals and the client's objectives. He joined West Monroe in 2005.





Dan McGuire, as part of the human capital management practice, aligns people and business strategy to create value for clients. Having lived and worked in many countries, he translates complexities into understandable stories, supporting all organizational, people, and cultural aspects of global transformations, including mergers and acquisitions. He joined West Monroe in 2019.





Sean McHale, as part of the technology practice, leverages his 25 years of experience to help private equity clients understand and mitigate technology risks in M&A transactions. His involvement spans the entire deal lifecycle, from investment thesis development through post-close integration. He joined West Monroe in 2018.





Chris Miller, as part of the product experience & engineering lab, partners with clients to understand their challenges and guides the creation of digital solutions to those challenges. He focuses on helping electric utilities capture digital opportunities presented by the clean energy transition. He joined West Monroe in 2011.





Dani Newman-Biczak, leads West Monroe's internal people, strategy & experience team, focusing on building a differentiated employee experience. She is also responsible for our corporate social responsibility program and internal communications. She joined West Monroe in 2016.





Roger Taylor, as part of the financial services practice, leads strategy, operational improvement, digital, and technology projects for financial institutions. His exposure across a bank's sales, operations, and service for consumer, commercial, and private bank groups, provides him with the unique ability to deliver enterprise-wide solutions. He joined West Monroe in 2015.





, as part of the financial services practice, leads strategy, operational improvement, digital, and technology projects for financial institutions. His exposure across a bank's sales, operations, and service for consumer, commercial, and private bank groups, provides him with the unique ability to deliver enterprise-wide solutions. He joined West Monroe in 2015. Foster Tidwell , as part of the M&A practice, works with private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies to evaluate investments and implement value-creation strategies. He has advised on over 300 carve-out diligence, day-one readiness, and post-close separation transactions. He joined West Monroe in 2011.

All promotions are effective March 1, 2023.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,200 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners