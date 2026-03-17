West Monroe Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2026, and Among Top AI Consultancies

Investments in proprietary AI tools and new ways of working accelerate the firm's shift to an AI-native consulting model, reinforcing West Monroe's leadership in delivering speed-to-value for clients

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026, recognizing the firm's reputation and consulting capabilities. West Monroe was one of only 37 firms nationwide recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category, one of the most competitive and highly sought-after categories in this year's rankings. The recognition comes as West Monroe advances an AI-native consulting model, embedding new capabilities and ways of working to the point that AI is now embedded across 100% of its consulting delivery and offerings.

The annual ranking, compiled by Forbes in partnership with Statista, identifies the top-performing consulting firms in the United States based on recommendations from more than 10,000 industry experts and evaluations from over 1,250 clients. Firms are assessed across industries and functional consulting areas, with recognition reflecting both peer recommendations and client experience.

"At West Monroe, we believe AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate—and how consulting delivers value," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO at West Monroe. "Being recognized by Forbes is a testament to the impact our teams are delivering for clients as they navigate complex transformation. We're investing deeply in AI capabilities, talent, and tools so we can help organizations significantly increase their speed to value and have certainty in their consulting engagement outcomes."

The recognition coincides with West Monroe's continued investment in AI—embedding capabilities to develop innovative client value solutions and accelerate consulting delivery. In addition to building a suite of assets and accelerators in recent years on the Intellio® platform, the firm rolled out OpenAI's Enterprise ChatGPT platform and Google AI Studio to its entire workforce, and Codex and Claude Code to its software engineering team, giving more than 2,000 employees secure access to generative AI for client delivery, research, analysis, and solution development.

By giving teams and clients access to the best certified technologies in the areas they work in, West Monroe is advancing AI-native operating models that enable people to rapidly prototype ideas, build AI-powered solutions, and create outcomes that work inside different industry environments every day. This approach allows teams to see what's possible with AI and execute ideas in hours and days—not months—and move beyond individual productivity gains to enterprise impact.

"Most organizations are still working to connect AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes," said Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe. "Our focus is helping clients move beyond pilots and proofs of concept toward scalable, production systems that deliver real value. To accomplish this, AI is now embedded in how work gets done, from strategy to operations, and our teams are using these tools every day alongside clients to rapidly accelerate speed to insight and execution."

West Monroe's ecosystem of secure, enterprise-grade AI tools enables employees and client delivery across the firm, including:

Enterprise ChatGPT: Broad, flexible generative AI platform for open-ended exploration, custom GPTs, task automation, and personalized workflows.

Broad, flexible generative AI platform for open-ended exploration, custom GPTs, task automation, and personalized workflows. Claude Code & Codex: Practice approved AI coding and agent tools for developers that accelerate software development, infrastructure modernization, and agentic workflows on complex client systems.

Practice approved AI coding and agent tools for developers that accelerate software development, infrastructure modernization, and agentic workflows on complex client systems. Google AI Studio: Low–code AI app builder used to prototype agentic workflows, create client–ready demos, and publish lightweight AI tools into West Monroe's internal AI App Store.

Low–code AI app builder used to prototype agentic workflows, create client–ready demos, and publish lightweight AI tools into West Monroe's internal AI App Store. West Monrobot: Front door to IT, HR, and internal systems support, including ticket submissions, access requests, account recovery, and critical updates.

Front door to IT, HR, and internal systems support, including ticket submissions, access requests, account recovery, and critical updates. Glean: Enterprise search and knowledge discovery platform that helps employees find internal documents, systems, experts, and insights across the firm.

Enterprise search and knowledge discovery platform that helps employees find internal documents, systems, experts, and insights across the firm. Nigel: West Monroe's homegrown AI platform for proprietary workflows, accelerators, prompt libraries, and access to multiple AI models.

West Monroe's homegrown AI platform for proprietary workflows, accelerators, prompt libraries, and access to multiple AI models. Intellio® Suite: A suite of AI-powered accelerators and analytics platforms that embed intelligence into deal execution, operations, and value creation across industries.

West Monroe has also developed internal AI tools highlighted by Fortune, including a staffing assistant that helps resource managers build project teams more quickly and fairly by matching skills, asking clarifying questions, and reducing bias.

"Our goal is to make AI practical, accessible, and valuable in everyday work," said Tanya Moore, Chief People Officer at West Monroe. "By investing in training, leadership engagement, and hands-on learning, we're ensuring our teams don't just have access to AI—they understand how to use it thoughtfully, creatively, and responsibly in service of our clients."

Forbes' recognition in the Artificial Intelligence category reflects West Monroe's growing role helping organizations move from AI experimentation to scaled, operational impact. The firm has modernized all of its consulting offerings to incorporate proprietary IP and AI-enabled delivery tools, enabling teams to work faster, automate processes, and deliver greater certainty of outcomes for clients. In December, the firm announced its flagship Agentic Transformation service offering, which introduced a practical framework for integrating AI agents into business operations, governance, and workflows. The approach helps organizations combine strategy, technology, data, and change management.

Across industries, West Monroe is delivering measurable results through its proprietary AI-enabled assets and approach:

Up to 65% time savings in M&A diligence analysis: West Monroe's Intellio® Advantage platform accelerates complex diligence workflows through AI-enabled analysis and automation.

West Monroe's Intellio® Advantage platform accelerates complex diligence workflows through AI-enabled analysis and automation. 1,000+ hours saved in policy analysis: Intellio® Policy uses AI-powered regulatory intelligence to automate policy monitoring and analysis.

Intellio® Policy uses AI-powered regulatory intelligence to automate policy monitoring and analysis. 3.6 million lines of legacy code being modernized: Using Intellio® Evolve, West Monroe is helping a commercial software company rebuild a 40-year-old mainframe ERP system, accelerating modernization and helping manufacturers transition aging systems to scalable, AI-enabled architectures.

West Monroe's differentiated approach in AI emphasizes business-led strategy, embedded governance and controls, workforce transformation, measurable ROI with certainty of outcomes, and industry-specific application. This approach delivers measurable results for clients every day—from $75 million in value gained from automating revenue recognition and service delivery for a global workforce management provider, to reducing reporting time by 65% for an HR compliance solutions provider, to re-imagining an entire workforce strategy in just three weeks for 17.7% annual cost savings.

The recognition as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2026 adds to a growing list of recent industry honors for West Monroe, including being named to Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms 2026, recognition in the Vault 2026 Most Prestigious Consulting Firms rankings, and inclusion by leading analyst firms for its capabilities in AI Technical Services and Digital Transformation.

To learn more about how West Monroe is driving results in AI, visit westmonroe.com/AI.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people and technology—always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Let's find more value for your business.

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