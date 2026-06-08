West Monroe Launches WestMonroe.ai, Making AI Agents for Business Strategy Publicly Available

Open platform features on-demand AI agents powered by West Monroe's IP—reimagining how leaders access strategy expertise and move faster from ideas to action

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, an AI-native global consulting firm, today announced the launch of WestMonroe.ai, a new platform offering on-demand AI agents for public use, helping business leaders test ideas, investments, and strategies before moving into deeper planning and execution.

Built on West Monroe's decades of consulting experience and practical application of AI, WestMonroe.ai gives leaders a faster way to explore complex business questions, pressure-test assumptions, and turn early thinking into a clearer path forward. The platform is launching with six purpose-built agents across business model risk, growth expansion strategy, talent strategy, AI maturity, AI use case prioritization, and AI policy, with more to be added over time.

West Monroe is redefining how organizations access strategic thinking in the age of AI. For too long, companies have paid a premium for early-stage strategy work in consulting—exploring options, identifying risks, evaluating opportunities, and generating recommendations that often culminate in a presentation without the organization's ability to execute on it. WestMonroe.ai is built on the firm's decades of real-world execution experience, industry expertise, and helping companies transform their operations for results.

By making these capabilities freely available, West Monroe is demonstrating a more practical approach to AI: helping organizations get to better ideas faster to focus their time and investment on what matters most—making decisions, transforming their business with growth strategies and new ways of working to deliver outcomes. WestMonroe.ai brings that capability to business leaders at no cost.

"We've spent the last several years building AI directly into how we work as a firm," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO of West Monroe. "WestMonroe.ai is about opening up that thinking to our clients and showing leaders what becomes possible when AI is applied with purpose, experience, and a clear connection to execution. The idea is simple: Leaders can explore ideas and gain clarity faster, and when they're ready to turn those insights into action, we can help make it real."

West Monroe's AI agents are designed to help executives choose a business question, add company context, and receive a usable first cut that can be reviewed, refined, and built upon. Examples include:

Business Model Threat Finder Agent: Identifies potential disruption to a company's business model, including emerging competitive threats, market shifts, and AI-enabled risks that may not yet be visible.

Identifies potential disruption to a company's business model, including emerging competitive threats, market shifts, and AI-enabled risks that may not yet be visible. AI Readiness Agent: Assesses an organization's AI maturity across strategy, data, technology, governance, talent, and adoption, helping leaders understand where they are today and providing recommendations for advancing their AI capabilities.

Assesses an organization's AI maturity across strategy, data, technology, governance, talent, and adoption, helping leaders understand where they are today and providing recommendations for advancing their AI capabilities. Workforce Future Fit Agent: Tests whether an organization's workforce is positioned to deliver a future strategy, including potential talent gaps, operating model implications, and workforce shifts required to execute.

The agents help leaders pressure-test ideas, explore practical paths forward, and decide what is worth pursuing before moving into deeper strategy, transformation, and execution work. Users can download a PDF of their output to take back to their organization.

"AI is rapidly changing what parts of consulting work clients should have to pay for," said Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe and a recent Stevie® winner for AI Leader of the Year. "An initial growth strategy, disruption assessment, workforce scenario, or strategy roadmap can now be developed faster and more effectively with the right AI tools and thinking. The real value comes from what happens next: deciding what is worth pursuing, shaping it into a real strategy, and executing it across the business. We are in the business of getting companies there faster."

West Monroe has emerged as one of the consulting industry's most AI-native firms at scale. The firm has used AI to help deliver measurable results for clients, including value from AI-enabled workforce operations, faster reporting through AI-enabled automation, reduced manual effort through AI-powered data mapping, and annual savings from AI-enabled claims intake and software execution. West Monroe recently earned the top honor for 2026 AI-Driven Culture of Innovation with a Gold Stevie® award and recognition from Forbes as one of America's Top Management Consulting Firms in 2026, specifically in the AI category.

By launching WestMonroe.ai, West Monroe is making a portion of that applied AI thinking more broadly accessible. The platform reflects the firm's view that business leaders benefit when early strategic thinking is faster and more iterative, accessible, and sped up—but that lasting advantage comes from execution.

West Monroe is announcing the platform during Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2026, where the firm is a partner sponsor and Greenstein will speak on how AI is accelerating the pace of business transformation and reshaping how organizations approach strategy, decision-making, and execution.

Explore the strategy agents at WestMonroe.ai.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is an AI-native global consulting firm built for today's pace of change. We combine deep industry expertise with modern technology and business transformation capabilities to help organizations move faster and deliver measurable impact with speed to value and certainty of results through execution excellence. We don't just talk about what's possible—we apply AI and technology where it matters most, pairing strategic insights with hands-on execution to help clients move from strategy to results, faster.

Clients tell us we show up differently. Our employee ownership model fuels an all-in approach grounded in practical execution, measurable impact, and lasting partnership. That commitment has earned recognition from Forbes and Business Insider and made West Monroe one of only 22 companies recognized worldwide for building high-quality careers.

See what's possible at westmonroe.com.

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SOURCE West Monroe