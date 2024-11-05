West Palm Beach Police Department Utilizes SaferWatch for Election Night Safety Measures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Election Night approaches, the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) has announced essential road closures to ensure public safety. To support these efforts, WPBPD is utilizing SaferWatch, a leading public safety platform, to provide residents and visitors with real-time updates, emergency alerts, and a safe environment for all activities throughout the night.

The collaboration between WPBPD and SaferWatch enhances communication and situational awareness for both law enforcement and the public. By using the SaferWatch app, residents can receive notifications of road closures, safety updates, and emergency information directly to their mobile devices, ensuring everyone is informed and can navigate the area safely.

SaferWatch enables community members to:

Receive instant notifications on important updates and road closures

Report suspicious activity directly to WPBPD

Access real-time updates and emergency instructions in case of an incident

"SaferWatch is honored to partner with the West Palm Beach Police Department to enhance Election Night safety," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "With our platform, we're able to help residents feel more connected to the public safety process, making West Palm Beach a safe place for everyone on this critical night."

Residents can access the SaferWatch app by downloading it from their smartphone app store or visiting SaferWatchApp.com/download to start receiving notifications and submitting tips right away.

For more information on road closures and Election Night updates, visit wpb.org/Departments/Police-Department .

