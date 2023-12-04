West Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm Admixture Device

News provided by

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

West expands administration systems portfolio with new smaller size needle-free admixture device for immediate use IV drug transfer designed to maximize the benefits of point-of-care nursing.

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration systems, today announced FDA 510(k) clearance and launch of its Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm admixture device.

Continue Reading
Vial2Bag Advanced® Admixture 13mm and 20mm devices
Vial2Bag Advanced® Admixture 13mm and 20mm devices

The addition of the Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm admixture device complements West's existing Vial2Bag Advanced® 20mm admixture device, with the two products providing options for the reconstitution and transfer of a drug using either a 13mm or 20mm vial and an IV bag before administration to the patient. The device is needle-free and has both a dual channel design to provide dedicated fluid pathways into and out of the IV bag and a robust vial spike design for connection to the drug vial. 

"This year, West celebrates 100 years as an industry leader and scientific innovator in high-quality injectable solutions," said Cindy Reiss-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at West. "The 13mm product is a key addition to our administration system portfolio, addressing the critical need for more drug preparation and delivery options at the point-of-care."

Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm admixture device has been officially launched at Progressive Medical Inc's Booth #500 at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting Dec. 3 through 7, in Anaheim, CA.

About Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm Admixture Device and Important Product and Safety Information

The Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm admixture device is indicated to serve as a connection between a 50, 100 or 250ml IV bag, vial with 13mm closure, and an external IV administration set. The integrated vial adapter makes it possible to reconstitute and/or admix drugs prior to administration to the patient. The Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm admixture device is indicated for adolescent and adult patients only. For more information visit page https://www.westpharma.com/products/vial-adapter-systems/vial2bag-advanced-admixture-adapter-drug-transfer-system.

The Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm and 20mm admixture devices are 510(k) cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Products are shown for INFORMATION purposes only and may not be approved for marketing in specific regions. Important product and safety information and warnings at: https://www.westpharma.com/products/vial-adapter-systems/vial2bag-advanced-admixture-adapter-drug-transfer-system. These products are for prescription use only. The Vial2Bag Advanced® 13mm and 20mm admixture devices are intended for U.S. healthcare professional use only.

About West 

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.  

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

© 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. 

West and the diamond logo are registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Vial2Bag Advanced, Vial2Bag Advanced logo, Blue Vial Adapter, and Orange Vial Adapter are registered trademarks of West Pharma. Services IL, Ltd., a subsidiary of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Also from this source

West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it...
West Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Updates Full-Year 2023 Guidance and Declares Fourth-Quarter 2023 Dividend

West Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results, Updates Full-Year 2023 Guidance and Declares Fourth-Quarter 2023 Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) today announced its financial results for the third-quarter 2023, updated full-year 2023 financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.