West Side Transport Expands Warehouse Presence in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Rapids, IA - based, West Side Transport has recently opened a new 115,000 square foot warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The facility offers services such as cross-docking, kitting, inventory control, transloading, and transport. It will mainly serve the Midwest and southeast and adds to the growing services West Side can offer its customers.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Columbus, Ohio, with this new facility. West Side Transport has been a trusted asset-based service provider for over 50 years. With our warehouse addition in Columbus, we continue to expand our ability to service even more of our customers' needs.", Jim Russo Vice President of Sales, West Side Transport.

West Side Transport is a full-service transportation services provider established 50 years ago in Cedar Rapids, IA. With terminals now located in Cedar Rapids, IA, Glenwood, IL, Columbus, OH, St. Paul, MN, Indianapolis, IN, and Chattanooga, TN.

