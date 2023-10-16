West to Present on Development of Large Volume Delivery Systems, Self-injection Devices, and Prefillable Syringe Component Expertise at the PDA Conference

Expert presentations and posters offer thought leadership in drug delivery innovation, patient adherence and pharmaceutical manufacturing 

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced participation in the 2023 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment. 

"In the last three years, we have seen a tremendous number of changes in the industry such as increasing regulatory requirements, increasing quality standards and requests for higher performance drug packaging and devices. As we celebrate our 100-year milestone, West continues to expand and advance our portfolio of high-quality drug delivery packaging and devices to provide system solutions to support increasingly more sensitive and complex molecules," says William Matakas, Vice President, Product Management, Elastomer and Container Closure Components at West.

West will highlight its industry expertise through several technical-focused PDA presentations and posters:

Featured Speaking Sessions:
Title: Updates on TR73-2: MDR GSPRs Requirements for PFS
Speakers: Bettine Boltres, Director of Glass Systems
Date: October 17, 2023

Title: Contamination Control Strategy: EU GMP Annex 1
Speaker: Tibor Hlobik, Senior Director, Product Technology Services
Date: October 18, 2023

Featured Posters:
Title:  De-risking Your Development Program: Starting with the Right Plunger
Author:  Tibor Hlobik, Sr. Director, Product Technology Services

Title:  Importance of Autoinjector Rod Selection in 1mL and 2.25mL Applications
Author: Tibor Hlobik, Sr. Director, Product Technology Services

Post Show Workshop
Title: All About Pre-Filled Syringes
Speaker: Christa Jansen-Otten, Director Global Product Management Prefilled Systems and Delivery
Date: October 19, 2023

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.   

For more information about the PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference, please visit:  2023 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference 

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.  

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

