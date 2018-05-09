West USA Realty Adds Two New Brokers

PHOENIX, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc. is proud to announce two new Managing Brokers to the team Susan Slattery & Dean Becker. As Managing Brokers, Susan and Dean will manage and instruct agents on production, coaching, contracts, sales, and marketing. Susan and Dean will focus on contributing to the individual success of West USA Realty agents.

"We have been searching for dynamic Managing Brokers and found two experienced brokers to join our company. These ideal candidates have a proven track record for effective management and results-driven leadership." – Michael Hofstetter, Designated Broker.

Susan Slattery has been a licensed REALTOR ® in Arizona for over 22 years and a Designated/Managing Broker for 15 years. In 2016, Susan served as the President of the Phoenix Association of REALTORS ® while also serving as a Director for the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. She has been a Director with the Arizona Association of Realtors for seven years and currently serves on the Executive Committee as the Chair of the Professional and Business Development Committee.

Dean Becker is licensed REALTOR ® in Arizona for almost 20 years and has had his Broker's license for 12 years. Prior to accepting this position, Dean was an agent with West USA Realty Chandler Office. He has advanced his career from Agent to Associate Broker, to Team Leader, to Managing Broker. Dean is a Certified Distressed Property Expert Designation and also a member of South East Valley Regional Association of REALTORS ®.

"After observing the sustained growth of West USA Realty, we decided that now was the right time to add new managing brokers to our team to respond better to our agent needs." – Clint Fouts, President.

About West USA Realty, Inc. - Arizona

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage offering residential, new homes, luxury homes, property management, and commercial sales services. In 2018, West USA Realty, Inc. celebrated its 32nd year providing real estate services to the State of Arizona; having represented over 1 million clients since the company was founded. West USA Realty, Inc. Ranks 14th Among the Top 500 Real Estate Firms in the Nation by RisMedia's 30th Annual Power Broker Report for 2017. West USA Realty reported over 20,000 closed residential transactions and a total sales volume of $3.4 Billion in 2017. For more information about West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

