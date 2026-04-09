West Virginia American Water Announces $1.6 Million Multi-Phase Infrastructure Project in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia American Water is pleased to announce a $1.6 million infrastructure investment in South Charleston. This investment represents the first of a multi-phased effort to replace aging infrastructure in the Armour View area. The first phase includes installing new water main on Lincoln Drive and replacing the existing water main on Chestnut Street.

"We are committed to continued infrastructure investment in our community systems. We appreciate our partnership with the City of South Charleston and are closely coordinating with Mayor Frank Mullens as we create more resilient infrastructure for these communities," said Scott Wyman, President of West Virginia American Water. "This multi-phase project in South Charleston is important to the customers we serve. Installing new water main and replacing aging infrastructure will help strengthen reliability, improve water service, and reduce the likelihood of disruptive main breaks."

The first phase of this project includes installing 1,800 feet of new 8-inch water main on Lincoln Drive from Rock Lake Presbyterian Church to Chestnut Street. Work on Lincoln Drive will begin on Monday, April 13th and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Additionally, 820 feet of aging water main will be replaced with a new 6-inch water main on Chestnut Street from Lincoln Drive to Upton Drive. Work on Chestnut Street will begin in early May and is expected to be completed by mid-July. Final street restoration will be completed immediately following each project.

"I appreciate the strong collaboration between the city and West Virginia American Water as we work together to address customer concerns in the Armor View and Rock Lake Village neighborhoods," said Mayor Frank Mullens, City of South Charleston. "West Virginia American Water has demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in critical water main infrastructure upgrades that will help improve reliability for residents and demonstrate an important step forward for our community. The City and West Virginia American Water will continue to communicate as the project progresses."

Additional phases will be announced as the project continues.

This project reflects West Virginia American Water's commitment to continued infrastructure upgrades, with the company planning to invest an additional $134 million in infrastructure improvements in 2026, supporting the economic health of communities across the company's service area. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, 10 jobs are created throughout local economies.

Over the past decade, West Virginia American Water has invested over $805 million in infrastructure improvement projects and capital upgrades to address aging infrastructure across the Mountain State, including more than 168 miles of new water main. To learn more about these ongoing investments, visit the company's interactive upgrade map.

During construction, crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Work on evenings and weekends is not expected, unless required to meet project schedule. Traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the duration of the project, and West Virginia American Water will continue to collaborate with the City of South Charleston to accommodate for local bus traffic.

Additionally, customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. To report water related emergencies such as leaks, main breaks or other service disruptions, customers can submit a service request on the company's website.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water