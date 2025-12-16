American Water Offers Convenient Bill Payment and Assistance Options

American Water Charitable Foundation pilots utility hardship assistance program

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., provides customers with greater flexibility to pay their water and wastewater bill, adding additional payment options on its online customer portal, MyWater, and in person by scanning their bill's unique barcode at participating stores, such as Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar and more.

"American Water is committed to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to the communities we serve," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "We recognize that some customers may be facing financial challenges and encourage them to review the range of payment assistance programs and options available to support them in managing their utility bill payments."

The following payment options are available to customers:

Online NEW : Pay your bill with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or PayPal Credit via MyWater. Choose a one-time payment or set up Auto Pay. There is a $1.95 fee for credit card transactions in select states. Pay Automatically: Save time and postage by enrolling in our Auto Pay program and your bill will be paid on time, every time. To enroll, log on to MyWater. There is a $1.95 fee for credit card transactions in select states. Customers without a MyWater account: Visit amwater.com/billpay. Have your account number handy, as you will need it to pay your bill. There is a $1.95 fee for credit card transactions in select states.

By Mail Send a check or money order along with payment stub to the address provided on your bill. Please do not include cash, staples or paper clips.

In Person NEW: Go to an authorized payment location with your bill and pay at checkout via its unique barcode. Visit the Billing & Payment Info section of our website and select "Pay In Person" to find a location near you. Customers may continue to pay via MoneyGram and FirsTech.

By Phone Call us at 1-855-748-6066 to pay your bill 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Have your account number ready to share. There is a $1.95 fee for credit card transactions in select states.



For customers experiencing financial hardship, American Water offers customer assistance programs. Find more information, including eligibility, how to enroll and contact information at: https://www.amwater.com/corp/Customers-and-Communities/customer-assistance-programs.

Additionally, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water and funded by its shareholders, is launching the Keep Communities Flowing® Fund—one of the first utility assistance pilot programs of its kind to help eligible households pay their utility bills. The Foundation has provided a combined total of $500,000 in grants to two 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that will independently exercise control over the grant funds and administer the program.

The initiative is designed to reduce barriers for families experiencing financial hardship through a streamlined, accessible process. Participants will have the flexibility to choose the utility provider that best meets their needs—water, gas, or electric—offering convenience and choice.

The pilot will roll out in stages across select counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to help ensure thoughtful implementation. Insights from the Foundation's pilot program will help inform a scalable model for future utility assistance programs. The pilot program operates independently of American Water's state assistance programs.

"Through the Keep Communities Flowing® Fund, we are committed to reducing barriers and providing critical utility assistance to families in need. The pilot is designed to support households while shaping scalable solutions for the future," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.

For more information about the American Water Charitable Foundation, visit: https://amwater.com/awcf.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

