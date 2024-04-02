WEST77 PARTNERS TAP PAUL DUNCAN TO HEAD LIVAWAY SUITES® DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Paul Duncan joins West77 as new Chief Development Officer to aid

with LivAway Suites growth

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ®, the rapidly expanding economy extended-stay hotel brand boasting a developer-centric platform, tapped a crucial new addition to the West77 development team. An industry leader and a real estate and construction expert in underwriting, site selection, and design, Paul Duncan joins West77 as the Chief Development Officer.

With more than 16 years of experience in the development and construction industry, Duncan has worked at notable companies including Concord Hospitality, Aspire Construction, and Ashland Construction Company. While at Concord, Duncan had the opportunity to explore all the extended stay brands in the market from a developer's perspective, and after that due diligence, he chose LivAway's platform for his next career move.

In this new role, Paul will leverage his pulse on the competition to aid LivAway Suites as they continue to break ground on properties across the country. West77, the development engine for the seven current LivAway Suites properties, will lean on Duncan to lead development efforts on behalf of the fast-growing economy extended-stay hotel brand.

"Having Paul join our team is a substantial victory for LivAway Suites. His track record speaks volumes, and we're eager to see the impact he'll bring to our company's development plans," says Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "There are endless opportunities for developers and extended stay companies in this industry, so Paul's decision to work with LivAway Suites demonstrates our incredible potential and our immense power to expand."

"Joining the impressive LivAway Suites development team is a major moment in my career," says Paul Duncan. "The potential for growth that this company has demonstrated in less than a year of launching is staggering. I couldn't be more excited to leverage my experience and contribute to the company's success."

LivAway Suites, created and designed "for developers, by developers," currently has over 25 locations in various phases of pre-development across the United States. LivAway Suites will offer a variety of plug-and-play approaches to operations, including a patent-pending cleaning system, preventative maintenance and capital expenditure program, and an exceptional guest services platform.

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

