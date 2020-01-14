WestBred® Wheat Introduces New Hard White Spring Wheat Variety for Southern Idaho

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to wheat, growers tend to get out of a season what they put into it. The newest WestBred® Hard White Spring Wheat variety offers growers in Southern Idaho the performance trifecta: high yield potential, excellent test weight and excellent standability, in addition to very good milling and baking quality.

Newly available for the 2020 growing season, WB7696 is bred specifically for growers in Southern Idaho and has performance comparable with region best sellers including WB7589 and DAYN, according to Bayer head-to-head trials from 2016-2019.

As a seed supplier with Thresher Artisan Wheat, Ken Morgan had the opportunity to see WB7696 in on-farm trials and on production fields last year. "My customer who grew it for seed production in 2019 had uniform fields, good standability and good disease resistance," he says. "Most importantly, it yielded as well as competitors and had better end-use quality for the mill they work with." Based on this performance, Morgan says he will recommend that local growers take a close look at it when it's more widely available this season.

"WB7696 is targeted for irrigated acres," advises Trenton Stanger, WestBred Technical Product Manager for Montana and Southern Idaho. "It has been a top performer in our breeding trials the last four years, and it really thrives when inputs are managed for yield, protein and grain quality."

In addition, WB7696 offers a very good overall disease package. "Growers can look to this new variety to provide excellent resistance to Yellow (Stripe) Rust, which can be a problem throughout southern Idaho," says Stanger.

As a CSO variety, WB7696 features WestBred wheat's newest germplasm and was bred to exceed the company's toughest standards.

Features of WB7696

Excellent yield potential

Excellent test weight

Very good overall disease package

Excellent standability

Very good protein content

Very good milling and baking quality

Certified Seed Only (CSO)

Short plant height with medium maturity

For additional information on WB7696 or other WestBred CSO varieties, contact your local WestBred representative or visit WestBred.com.

About WestBred Wheat

WestBred wheat provides seed suppliers and their growers access to the highest yield potential wheat seed, as well as testing, education, resources and experienced representatives to help maximize their yield potential.

Performance may vary, from location to location and from year to year, as local growing, soil and weather conditions may vary. Growers should evaluate data from multiple locations and years whenever possible and should consider the impacts of these conditions on the grower's fields.

WestBred and Design® and WestBred® are registered trademarks of Bayer Group. ©2020 Bayer Group. All rights reserved.

SOURCE WestBred wheat

Related Links

http://WestBred.com

