Westbridge Renewable Announces Engagement of North American and European Investor Relations Advisors

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2024 - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Joshua Cohen ("Josh") of Westbury Capital Group LLC and Paul Adams ("Paul") (collectively the "Consultants") to provide the Company investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial period of six months commencing on May 27, 2024 (the "Initial Term") and can be renewed at the option of the Company, subject to the terms of the services agreements with each of the Consultants (the "Agreements"). The Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Westbridge Renewable has engaged the Consultants to provide corporate communications, shareholder engagement and investor communication, news release and market material drafting and edits, social media development and maintenance, and ongoing tactical support. The Consultants are required to comply with all applicable securities laws and regulations in connection with the provision of the Services. The Services include Investor Relations Activities as such term is defined under the Policies of the TSXV.

Josh is Managing Partner at Westbury Capital Group LLC; a firm based in Austin, Texas that invests in and provides IR advisory services for public and private companies and Paul is an independent IR advisor based in London, UK. Both Consultants have been retained in a consulting capacity to provide general IR advisory services as outlined above and in the Agreements executed on May 27, 2024.

Scott Kelly, Director and Executive Chair of Westbridge Renewable, noted: "We are delighted to welcome Josh and Paul to our team and are very pleased with the progress we have made in Canada, expanding our project pipeline in the U.S. and Europe, and growing our team."

Cash and Options to be Paid for IR Services

Each of the Consultants will receive a monthly fee in the amount of $US 3,000 plus applicable taxes, paid monthly, and 50,000 options, granted on May 27, 2024 with an exercise price of $1.00 until May 27, 2027, for the Services during the Initial Term, unless terminated by the Company.

The fee to be paid by the Company to the Consultants is for the provision of the Services only. Both Consultants act at arm's length with the Company.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain, as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

