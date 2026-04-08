Westbridge Renewable Announces Voting Results and Completion of Continuation

LUXEMBOURG, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy S.A. (formerly Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.) (the "Company") (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 7, 2026 to approve the continuation of the Company out of the Province of British Columbia to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with continuation of the Company's legal personality as a public limited company (société anonyme) under the name Westbridge Renewable Energy S.A. and, consequently, the change of the nationality of the Company (the "Continuation"), as well as certain ancillary resolutions (collectively, the "Resolutions").

A total of 14,477,633 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 55.26% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. All Resolutions presented to the Meeting were approved with over 99% votes in favour of each.

The Continuation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting and became effective April 8, 2026. Details of the Continuation are more particularly set out in the Company's Circular, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the Continuation. In connection with the Continuation, the Company's name has changed from "Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation" to "Westbridge Renewable Energy S.A.", which formal name change remains subject to final TSXV approval.

The Company's common shares are expected to continue trading on the TSXV, OTCQX and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under their existing trading symbols, subject to final exchange approvals. The Company intends to remain a Canadian reporting issuer.

Election of new independent directors

The Company also welcomes new independent directors Riccardo del Tufo and Flora Nachawati to the Board. The election of Riccardo del Tufo and Flora Nachawati was approved at the Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Stefano Romanin



Chief Executive Officer

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver renewable energy and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.westbridge.energy | Twitter | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the Continuation, the anticipated benefits of the Continuation, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary approvals for the Continuation, including the final approval of the TSXV. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis dated November 30, 2025, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.