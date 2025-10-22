Westbridge Renewable Energy Expands Strategic Data Centre Portfolio with New Project in Alabama

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB, OTCQX: WEGYF, FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its data centre portfolio with the addition of a new strategic project located in Alabama, USA. The project marks another important step in the Company's strategy to diversify its asset base and capture value from soaring demand for AI-ready data centres and lagging supply1. Westbridge is providing key solutions to operators that are actively decarbonizing data centres in response to their net-zero commitments and emerging government regulation2.

The Alabama Data Centre Project will be situated in proximity to major fibre routes, high-voltage transmission infrastructure, and renewable energy sites, offering direct access to both reliable power and low-latency connectivity. The location also benefits from a favourable business environment, stable regulatory framework, and access to a skilled workforce, making it an attractive hub for data centre development in the Southeastern United States.

This milestone represents a continuation of Westbridge's strategic evolution — leveraging its expertise in large-scale renewable energy development to integrate energy-intensive digital infrastructure. By combining renewable power assets with high-efficiency data processing facilities, the Company aims to position itself at the intersection of two growth sectors: renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

"Our expansion into Alabama reinforces Westbridge's long-term vision to create a diversified platform that supports the renewable energy transition while enabling the next generation of digital technologies," said Stefano Romanin, CEO of Westbridge Renewable Energy. "We believe that data centres powered by renewable energy will play a central role in the AI economy, and this new project strengthens our ability to deliver sustainable, scalable, and high-value infrastructure to our stakeholders."

Westbridge continues to advance a pipeline of solar, battery energy storage, and data centre projects across North America, focusing on locations that offer both grid capacity and fibre connectivity. The Company expects to provide further updates on the Alabama project, including capacity, partners, and expected development timeline, in the coming months.

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other renewable energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

