Westbridge Renewable Energy Recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company for 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2022 top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), ranking third out of 10 TSX Venture 50 issuers named in the Cleantech & Life Sciences sector. The ranking was supported by market capitalization growth of 121% and share price appreciation of 82% in 2022. The 2022 TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performing companies listed on the Exchange over the past year. The ranking is determined by a range of factors, including market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. The list consists of 10 companies from five industry sectors (clean technology and life sciences, diversified industries, energy, mining, and technology) and serves to acknowledge the most robust performance on the Exchange.

Scott M. Kelly, Director and Executive Chair stated, "This 2022 Venture 50 recognition, and the growth of the Company's development portfolio from 1 to 7 projects in Alberta, Texas and the UK are a direct result of, and a testament to, the exceptional leadership that Stefano, Maggie and Philip have brought to the C-suite since taking over in mid-2021. Moreover, this achievement recognizes the strength and dedication of the entire Westbridge Renewable team which includes many talented advisors. On behalf of the Board, I would like to say thank you and congratulations on this significant recognition."

Stefano Romanin, CEO and Director, commented, "As a young company, we take great pride in being named in the 2022 TSX Venture 50 ranking, selected from a pool of more than 1,700 TSX Venture Exchange issuers. Since Westbridge's inception, we have demonstrated a solid track record of originating and developing Solar PV and Battery Storage projects in key jurisdictions. Our efforts are to further scale and strengthen our portfolio with the aim of enhancing long-term cash flow and generating long-term value for our shareholders, and 2022 was a great year for that. The share performance in these very difficult markets for public venture capital has been outstanding. Thanks to our growing number of global ESG minded shareholders for supporting our vision to turn green fields into green energy using the power of the sun. The opportunity for solar has never been brighter."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

