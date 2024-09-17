Westbridge Renewable Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for 300 MWac Dolcy Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project

Docly Solar is the Company's third Alberta project to be granted AUC approval

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dolcy Solar Inc. ("Dolcy"), has obtained Power Plant and Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") Approval (Decision 28723-D01-2024) and a Substation Permit and License for the Dolcy 1148S Substation (the "Substation") (Decision 28723-D03-2024) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for its project, Dolcy Solar + Energy Storage (the "Dolcy Project" or the "Project").

The Dolcy Project is the third Westbridge project to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC, and is part of a portfolio of several utility-scale solar projects being developed in Alberta. The approvals allow Dolcy to construct and operate the Project, located in the Municipal District of Wainwright, Alberta.

The Project is a multi-system solution combining a solar power plant with an approved capacity up to 300 MWac, alongside battery storage (BESS) with capacity up to 200 MWh and the Substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that interconnection approvals will be filed in Q1 2025 to the AUC.

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the successful AUC approval for our Dolcy project, which, once operational, is expected to power more than 72,000 Alberta homes. This marks another significant achievement for Westbridge in furtherance of our commitment to energy transition by making reliable, low-cost renewable energy available to Albertans.

This approval represents a positive step forward for solar energy in the region, recognizing the benefits of combined land-use through agrivoltaics to deliver a compelling mix of clean energy, agricultural productivity and job creation.

This achievement, combined with the previously announced approvals for Georgetown Solar and Sunnynook Solar, further demonstrates Westbridge's ability to consistently select and deliver utility scale renewable projects. The proven Westbridge business model is delivering strong momentum across our international portfolio, which now encompasses more than 18 projects in four countries. We are excited about the future as we continue to grow and expand our footprint."

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Italy. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, originating and executing projects. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain, as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

