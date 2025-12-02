Westbridge Renewable Receives final transmission and connection approvals from the Alberta Utilities Commission for Dolcy Solar + Energy Storage Project

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB, OTCQX: WEGYF, FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dolcy Solar Inc. ("Dolcy"), has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC") for the Dolcy Solar + Energy Storage Project through Decision 30228-D01-2025. This decision grants the Transmission Line Permit & Licence and Connection Approval, completing all discretionary permitting required to commence construction.

The AUC Transmission Line Permit & Licence and Connection Approval includes approval of the Needs Identification Document from the Alberta Electric System Operator ("AESO"), the Facility Approval for Dolcy Solar Inc., and the Facility Approvals for AltaLink Management Ltd. This authorization allows Dolcy to construct and operate the Dolcy 948AL Transmission Line, connecting the 300 MWac solar photovoltaic ("PV") and 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS") to Alberta's grid. Located in the Municipal District of Wainwright No. 61, the Dolcy Project represents one of Westbridge's most advanced Canadian developments.

The completion of these final stage approvals with the AUC moves the Dolcy project into the 'Ready-to-Build' stage. Dolcy is a multi-system solution combining a utility-scale solar power plant with an approved capacity up to 300 MWac, alongside battery storage (BESS) with capacity up to 200 MWh and once operational, is expected to power more than 58,000 Alberta homes. This marks the Company's third successful project to reach this stage in Alberta, demonstrating Westbridge's continued commitment as a leading developer of renewable energy projects in the province. It follows the previously announced successful development of both the Georgetown and Sunnynook projects.

The Georgetown Project was sold to Metlen Energy & Metals and closed in December 2023 generating non-dilutive cash of $39m for the Company. See press release dated December 14, 2023,

The Sunnynook Project which was sold to Metlen Energy & Metals and closed in November 2024 generating non-dilutive cash of $23m for the Company. See press release dated November 05, 2024. Canada.

Stefano Romanin, Director and CEO, commented:

"This approval represents the final regulatory milestone for Dolcy, confirming our ability to originate and advance high-quality renewable projects from concept to construction readiness. It's a tremendous achievement by our team and partners."

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, added:

"We are proud to have achieved this important milestone for the Dolcy project, particularly in light of the challenging and ever-evolving regulatory environment in this Province."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver renewable energy and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, expected construction timing and financing, future power procurement strategies, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations, including the construction of the Dolcy Project. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including project milestone progress at Fontus, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis dated November 30, 2024, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

