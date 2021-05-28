Westchester County, New York Based Pharmaceutical Executive Victoria Morgan Buys the "English"' Franchise from American Premiere League

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Morgan, a high-level pharmaceutical executive from Northern Westchester, New York signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the "English" franchise, which will represent the vibrant English community in the United States.

Victoria Morgan, Owner of the ENGLISH franchise. Jay Mir (Founder and CEO, American Premiere League) shaking hands with Gill Addeo (General Manager New Jersey Jackals) at the Historic Contract Signing Ceremony to host American Premiere League at the Yogi Berra Stadium New Jersey.

Ms. Morgan is a prominent resident of Northern Westchester County, New York with 23 years of industry experience. She is currently a senior executive at Boehringer-Ingelheim, where she leads a cross functional global team consisting of healthcare professionals within Global Pharmacovigilance Operations. Ms. Morgan also spent 15 years at Pfizer where she held various positions, most recently as Director, Worldwide Safety and Regulatory Operations. Ms. Morgan has travelled extensively to United Kingdom and India through her work and that is where she got her exposure to cricket.

"I have spent a big part of my childhood and teenage years travelling to England and France with my father for his business and then as an adult through extensive business travel to England, India and the Middle East, and that is where I was fortunate enough to get exposed to cricket and I always wondered as to when will this wonderful sport arrive in this great country. I was super excited to hear about the launch of American Premiere League, and right away I was drawn to the idea of bringing communities together which is the main theme of this league. I took my sweet time to analyze the whole business plan and determined that this is the only plan which will serve cricket best in this country and at the same time unite several communities under this sport. I feel very proud to be the owner of the English franchise and represent the English community in this league. I urge the huge English Expat community in United States to come and support our team in the matches in the stadium."

Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL added, "The Cricket revolution in United States is bringing more and more people on board and I welcome Ms. Morgan on board this historic journey with APL. Ms. Morgan is the first female franchise owner in American Premiere League and she is a true representation of diversity and female entrepreneurship which is exactly what American Premiere League Stands for. Her vast experience of executive level managerial skills will bring great value to American Premiere League. We have already lined up an agent who is putting together a team of English cricketers from England as well as United States for Ms. Morgan's franchise. We are conducting trials of hundreds of candidates from across U.S and Canada this month. APL is going to make new superstars from this tournament. We have also finalized our match schedule and tickets are now live and they can be purchased on our website. Serious negotiations are underway for other team ownerships. I am truly amazed and humbled by the tremendous response we have gotten from cricket loving fans from across North America and wish Ms. Morgan the best competing in APL."

Follow APL on twitter @APLCRICKETUSA

or Facebook @americanpremiereleague

website: www.americanpremeireleague.org

Media Contact:

Jerry Bates

Phone number: 914-340-1127

[email protected]

SOURCE American Premiere League

