Westcove Selected by Axial as Top 100 Lower-Middle-Market M&A Advisors for 2023

News provided by

Westcove Partners, LLC

13 Nov, 2023, 13:28 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axial recently announced that Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove") was featured in the Axial Advisor 100 for 2023, recognizing North America's most highly regarded lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors. Axial surveyed more than 2,500 private equity firms, independent private equity sponsors, corporate strategic acquirers, and institutional-grade family offices, to identify the M&A advisors who earned the most trust and respect through individual deal quality, overall deal volume, and process effectiveness.

Continue Reading
Westcove Selected by Axial as Top 100 Lower-Middle-Market M&A Advisors in 2023.
Westcove Selected by Axial as Top 100 Lower-Middle-Market M&A Advisors in 2023.

Axial describes Axial Advisor 100 as "M&A advisors who have real industry domain knowledge and years of transaction execution experience. They blend data, relationships, and dealmaking experience to deliver high-quality client outcomes."

Justin Hand, Managing Director at Westcove commented, "Our dedicated team at Westcove consistently upholds our core value of execution excellence, a commitment underscored by the completion of 17 transactions in the last 27 months representing $1B in aggregate transaction value. Securing a place on the Axial Advisor 100 is a testament to the trust and respect we've garnered and continue to strengthen within the healthcare community."

Justin continues, "Westcove's execution record is not solely evidenced by the number of transactions accomplished in the relatively brief history of our firm, but also reflected in our proficiency in navigating the intricacies of each transaction, ensuring the seamless fulfillment of the growth aspirations of all parties involved."

Abe M'Bodj, Director at Westcove, commented, "We couldn't be more thrilled about being recognized as one of the top 100 M&A advisors in our third year. This is truly representative of our unwavering commitment and exceptional expertise in serving our clients, and we are excited to maintain our momentum and achieve a strong finish for 2023."

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. The team focuses on founder-operated businesses and seeks to curate its advisory services according to the intricacies that come with these types of businesses.

Media Contact: Fei Han, [email protected]

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC

Also from this source

Westcove Advises Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A. in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

Westcove Advises Bay Area Cardiology Associates P.A. in its Partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America

Westcove Partners LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Bay Area...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.