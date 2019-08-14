WESTEC 2019 to Focus on Future of Manufacturing in the US

Manufacturing is at a turning point in America, with technology advancements changing the way manufacturers across the globe do business. These advancements, like 3D printing and artificial intelligence, are transforming manufacturing and offering both operational improvements and economic growth opportunities.

"Advanced manufacturing technology is changing the way manufacturers across the world operate," Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., SME executive director and CEO. "WESTEC is an opportunity to see up close how manufacturers are adopting new technologies, and how these companies continue to be great contributors to economies around the world."

WESTEC has built a reputation as the West Coast's leading technological showcase for the manufacturing industry for nearly 50 years. The event provides attendees with keynote presentations, panel discussions and industry-specific seminars along with new products and technologies, including the latest in machining, metrology, design, waterjet, software, digital, 3D printing and engineering. Additionally, WESTEC is where 73% of attendees influence buying decisions in their company, making it the perfect place for companies looking for new business. The three-day event has attracted over 12,000 industry professionals in the past and looks to continue doing so this year.

For more information and to register for WESTEC 2019, visit westeconline.com .

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

About AMT

The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S.-based manufacturing technology and its members—those who design, build, sell, and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. Founded in 1902 and based in Virginia, the association specializes in providing targeted business assistance, extensive global support, and business intelligence systems and analysis. AMT is the voice that communicates the importance of policies and programs that encourage research and innovation, and the development of educational initiatives to create tomorrow's Smartforce. AMT owns and manages IMTS — The International Manufacturing Technology Show, which is the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

SOURCE SME

