Western & Southern Financial Group Acquires Till Financial, Expanding into Digital Family Banking Services and Investing in the Next Generation

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western & Southern Financial Group, a leading financial services company serving more than six million customers with insurance, retirement and investment solutions, today announced the acquisition of Till Financial, the fintech platform redefining how families raise financially capable kids. The transaction represents a significant strategic investment and marks a defining step in the company's expansion into digital family banking solutions.

The acquisition delivers a proven platform to the millions of families Western & Southern already serves and accelerates the company's direct-to-consumer strategy. Building on its 2018 acquisition of Gerber Life Insurance Company and subsequent addition of Fabric Technologies in 2022 – now branded Fabric by Gerber Life and home to the Plan Like a Parent™ platform – Till reinforces Western & Southern's commitment to supporting families from early childhood through young adulthood.

"Families today need more than products – they need practical, modern solutions that help build financial confidence in an increasingly digital world," said John F. Barrett, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Western & Southern Financial Group. "By pairing our strength and stability with Till's innovative platform, we are deepening our commitment to serve families along life's journey and helping the next generation build financial foundations for life."

Family banking is an emerging category within consumer finance, and Till brings deep expertise across consumer fintech, product design, and payments infrastructure, with a dedicated focus on family banking since its founding in 2018. The platform delivers a collaborative family-centered experience through the Till app and debit card, featuring parental controls, automated allowances, shared savings goals, and security and fraud protection.

"We've spent years building Till into a platform families and partners truly rely on, and choosing the right partner for our next chapter was one of the most important decisions we could make," said Taylor Burton, founder and chief executive officer of Till Financial. "What drew us to Western & Southern is that they think in generations, which is exactly how families think about raising kids. Together, we have a rare opportunity to help raise a generation that is better prepared for their financial futures."

The acquisition meaningfully diversifies Western & Southern's portfolio beyond traditional insurance and financial products and advances the company's vision of delivering integrated financial wellness solutions across every life stage.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel to Western & Southern. Till Financial was represented by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and legal counsel was provided by Goodwin Procter LLP. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., is No. 310 on the Fortune 500® and the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses. It serves 6.3 million customers — individuals, families, businesses, foundations and nonprofits — with a wide range of insurance, investment and retirement solutions through an ever-growing distribution system. Assets owned ($90.0 billion) and managed ($42.3 billion) totaled $132.3 billion as of March 31, 2026.1 Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world, with seven life insurance subsidiaries that maintain very strong financial strength ratings. For more information, visit westernsouthern.com.

1 The financial information presented here is preliminary and unaudited.

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About Till Financial

Founded in 2018, Till Financial is a leading family banking platform helping families raise smarter spenders. Built around a collaborative family experience, parents get the tools to guide spending, saving, and earning, while kids get hands-on practice making real financial decisions. Till serves families nationwide through partnerships with organizations in student travel, youth sports, and other family-focused categories. Till is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at tillfinancial.com.

Contact:

Pete Schramm

Western & Southern Financial Group

513-419-2712

[email protected]

SOURCE Western & Southern Financial Group