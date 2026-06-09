Western Computer and Microsoft to Host Navigate Forward: Business Central & The AI Advantage Event in Downers Grove, IL

Manufacturing and distribution leaders invited to explore ERP modernization, AI, and the future of Dynamics 365 Business Central at Microsoft's Downers Grove office

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Computer, a leading Microsoft Dynamics partner specializing in manufacturing and distribution, today announced its upcoming onsite event, Navigate Forward: Business Central & The AI Advantage, hosted in collaboration with Microsoft at Microsoft's Downers Grove office on Wednesday, June 17th starting at 12 pm.

NAVigate forward image with sponsors

The event is designed for finance, operations, and IT leaders and executives evaluating their future on the Microsoft cloud and looking to better understand how AI, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Microsoft Copilot are reshaping modern ERP strategies.

Attendees will hear from both Western Computer and Microsoft experts, including April Tantaro, AI Business Solutions Director at Microsoft, who will discuss Dynamics NAV end of support, Business Central modernization strategies, and the growing role of AI and Copilot within the Microsoft ecosystem.

The event will feature:

Guidance for organizations currently running Dynamics NAV and evaluating next steps

Business Central and Microsoft Copilot demonstrations

Real-world ERP modernization strategies for manufacturers and distributors

Discussions around automation, operational efficiency, reporting, and AI readiness

Networking opportunities with Microsoft and Western Computer leadership

"Most companies have AI on the roadmap but are stuck on the same three questions: Where do we start? What will it cost? How long will it take?" said Kristen Sage, CEO at Western Computer. "This event answers those questions with real examples, live demos, and time with Microsoft and Western Computer experts who have done this before."

For more than 35 years, Western Computer has helped manufacturers and distributors modernize operations through Microsoft solutions including Dynamics 365, Power Platform, data, and AI solutions. The company is a Microsoft Inner Circle member and has been recognized as a G2 Leader in Customer Satisfaction for Microsoft Consulting Services for nine consecutive quarters.

Dynamics 365 Business Central continues to see rapid adoption among growing organizations seeking a scalable, cloud-based ERP platform tightly integrated with Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and AI-driven capabilities such as Copilot.

The event will be held onsite at Microsoft's Downers Grove office. Registration information and additional event details are available at: Navigate Forward: Business Central & The AI Advantage

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a premier Microsoft partner with more than 35 years of experience delivering ERP, CRM, BI, cloud, and AI solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. As a Microsoft Inner Circle member, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and G2 multi-category Leader, Western Computer specializes in implementing and optimizing Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and advanced data solutions that drive measurable operational improvement. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term customer success, Western Computer empowers organizations to modernize, scale, and unlock the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem.

Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or explore verified customer reviews on G2.

Media Contact: Amanda Sherry, [email protected], 805-790-1742

SOURCE Western Computer