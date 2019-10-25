Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2018-2022F
Oct 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
B2C E-Commerce leaders in Western Europe
Among Europe's sub-regions, Western Europe has the highest B2C E-Commerce sales, according to the data cited in this report. The top three countries in this region, the UK, Germany, and France also rank among the ten largest online retail markets worldwide as of 2019. The online share of retail sales in the countries of Western Europe is advanced, led by the UK with nearly 20% as of 2019. As a result, B2C E-Commerce sales in the top five markets of Western Europe are projected to see declining growth rates through 2022.
Western Europe's top online retailers
Despite the slow-down, digital commerce is still projected to outpace brick-and-mortar sales and achieve an even higher share of the overall retail market over the next four years. Store-based retailers are investing in ramping up their E-Commerce and omnichannel efforts in order to stand up to the growing pressure from online pure-play retailers and marketplaces.
Amazon is the overall E-Commerce market leader in Western Europe, generating the highest online sales in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Other prominent market players include Amazon's US rival eBay, Germany-based Otto Group and Zalando, France's Cdiscount and Vente-Privee, and UK's multichannel merchants Sainsbury's and Tesco.
Moreover, amidst the growing cross-border online shopping trend, China-based AliExpress is gaining popularity among Western European digital buyers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
- Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Individuals, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
- Payment Methods Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
- Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, and the UK, May 2018
3. UK
3.1. Trends
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019
- M-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2019f & 2024f
- Key Figures about Click and Collect, incl. Click & Collect Growth Rate, 2018-2023f, Click & Collect Sales, in GBP billion, 2023f, Click & Collect Share of Total E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2023f, Clothing and Footwear's Share of Click & Collect Sales, in %, 2018, Click & Collect Customer Satisfaction Rate, in %, 2018, and Share of Customers Who Bought an Additional Item When Collecting an Order, in %, 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, by Online Shoppers Buying From Other EU Countries and from the Rest of the World, in % of Online Shoppers in the UK, 2013 - 2019
3.2. Sales & Shares
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, and Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017 - 2023f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, 2018 & 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2013 - 2018 & Q1-Q2 2019
3.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Adults, by Frequency of Use, 2013 - 2019
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Adults, 2013-2019
- Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Adults, by Age Group and Gender, 2013 - 2019
- Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online During a Three-Month Period, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, 2019
- Breakdown of Online Spending During a Three-Month Period, in GBP, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group and Gender, 2019
3.4. Products
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Adults, 2019
- Online Grocery Sales, in GBP billion, 2018, 2019f & 2023f
3.5. Payment
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Want Merchants to Offer a Range of Payment Options, in %, July 2018
3.6. Delivery
- Delivery-Related Reasons for Shopping Cart Abandonment, in % of Online Shoppers Who Abandoned a Shopping Cart for a Delivery-Related Reason, 2018
3.7. Players
- Top 10 E-Commerce Websites by Audience Reach, in % of Internet Users, September 2018
- Breakdown of Frequency of Purchasing from Amazon, in % of Consumers, February 2019
4. Germany
5. France
6. Spain
7. Italy
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com Inc
- Carrefour SA
- Cdiscount SA
- eBay Inc
- El Corte Ingles SA
- J Sainsbury PLC
- Media Markt E-Business GmbH
- Otto GmbH & Co KG
- Tesco PLC
- Vente-privee.com SA
- Zalando SE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efawtt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article