Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis 2021: Top Consumer Online Purchases in Fashion, Shoes & Accessories Category

A great number of businesses/retailers in Western Europe have decided to focus on E-Commerce in the face of COVID-19. Moreover, Western Europe also observed a strong increase in B2C E-Commerce sales in 2020, and this growth rate is expected to progressively decline over the years, despite a steady increase in market size. The region's markets have seen significant growth in the online retail market.

The U.K. continues to be region's leader in B2C E-Commerce market size, growing more than 30% year-over-year in 2020. In 2021, the U.K.'s B2C e-commerce market share is expected to reach nearly one-third of retail sales.

Another mature market is Germany, where the B2C E-Commerce market grew more than 20% year over year in 2020. In global ranking by value, Germany is estimated to be the sixth largest country by value in 2021. In Spain, value peaked in the fourth quarter of 2020, but year-over-year growth was fairly modest at just over 9%.

In Western European markets, consumers' preferences mostly fell for "Fashion, shoes & accessories" and "Consumer electronics" in online purchases in 2020

When examining the markets more deeply individually, the pattern differs in each. For example, in the United Kingdom, more than 50% of respondents in 2020, bought clothes, shoes and accessories online, this was the leading product category.

In Germany, however, the fashion and accessories segment ranked second, following consumer electronics, which accounted for nearly a quarter of total online sales in 2020. Home appliances and technology were the top product category consumers plan to buy online in the future, followed by clothing and cosmetics, according to the October 2020 survey.



