Western European Construction PPE Market Report - Growth Opportunities Lie in Construction PPE Market Innovation, Sustainability, Reshoring and Nearshoring

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Construction PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western Europe construction PPE market generated €1,579.2 million in revenue in 2023. Increased demand from the fall protection PPE segment is forecast to drive market growth during the forecast period. The hand protection PPE segment accounted for the largest market share, with the number of small and medium manufacturers increasing in Western European countries.

Germany held the largest revenue share in the construction PPE market in 2023 as the growth of infrastructure construction industries and higher compliance requirements spurred demand. Western Europe's construction PPE market is fragmented, comprising multiple PPE manufacturers. Many construction companies purchase products through PPE distributors.

Manufacturers increasingly use recycled plastics and biodegradable materials to produce sustainable PPEs in response to Western Europe's growing demand for sustainable construction PPE. Rising demand for multifunction PPE (e.g., multifunctional protective clothing and hand protection) offering protection from multiple hazards will drive high growth during the forecast period.

This research assesses the PPE market's current status and prospects in the Western European construction sector. It analyzes and captures PPE technologies, market trends, and industry drivers and restraints across various Western European regions, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia, Benelux, Iberia, and the Alpine. The construction PPE market research covers products including above-the-neck PPE (e.g., head, eye, face, and hearing), respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection.

Key Growth Opportunities

Construction PPE Market Innovation

Sustainability

Reshoring and Nearshoring

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Product Information

Geographical Scope

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Hazards by Product Type

Employment Statistics by Age Group

Construction Sector Outlook

Construction Sector Outlook by Type

Construction Sector Outlook by Country

Sustainability in the Construction Sector

Sustainability Landscape in the PPE Industry

Sustainability Examples by PPE Product Segment

Regulatory Guidelines

Mergers and Acquisitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Above-the-neck PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Respiratory Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hand Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Protective Clothing PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Foot Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fall Protection PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Gas Detection PPE

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region

Forecast Analysis by Region/Country

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

