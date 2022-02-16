Western Global Airlines Purchases Two Boeing 777 Freighters

"Western Global is pleased to acquire new-build 777 Freighter aircraft. As the world's fastest growing cargo airline, we have determined that augmenting our existing fleet with new 777 Freighters will enable us to best serve our customers while providing a clear path to our future fleet plans," said Jim Neff, Western Global Airlines CEO & founder.

Boeing's market-leading 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter currently flying, with the lowest trip cost and highest reliability of any large freighter. With a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers), the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum structural payload of 107 metric tons (235,900 pounds), while reducing fuel use and CO2 emissions compared to prior airplanes. This capability and exceptional efficiency translate into significant savings for cargo operators, with fewer stops and associated landing fees.

Boeing has forecast that the global freighter fleet will grow by 70% in the next 20 years, with freight carriers such as Western Global supporting a rapidly expanding global e-commerce business and evolving supply chains.

"The addition of 777 Freighters will enable Western Global to continue its growth, providing increased capability and flexibility to its operations," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "These new freighters will complement its existing all-Boeing fleet and we are committed to deepening the partnership between our companies, which has existed since Western Global's inception."

Having flown to over 400 airports in 135 countries on six continents, Western Global Airlines currently owns and operates a fleet of 21 747-400 and MD-11 Freighters, providing contracted turn-key transport services around the globe for a variety of blue-chip logistics companies, e-commerce platforms, and US Department of Defense.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Joe Loeffler

Boeing Communications

425-306-2145

[email protected]

Jim Proulx

Boeing Media Relations

+1 206 850-2102

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing