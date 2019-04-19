Western Midstream Announces First Quarter 2019 Distribution And Schedules Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.610 per unit for the first quarter of 2019. This distribution represents a 1.2-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 7.3-percent increase over the distribution for the first quarter of 2018. WES's first quarter 2019 distribution is payable on May 14, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2019.

The Partnership plans to report its first-quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT) to discuss the quarterly results. The full text of the release announcing the results will be available on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com.

First-Quarter 2019 Results

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

8 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. EDT)

Dial-in number: 877-883-0383

International dial-in number: 412-902-6506

Participant access code: 2497674

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed above approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter the access code when prompted.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

About Western Midstream

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

Note regarding Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Western Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Western Midstream Contact

Jack W. Spinks

Manager, Investor Relations

jack.spinks@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

Related Links

https://www.westernmidstream.com

