WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Reported record first-quarter 2024 Net income attributable to limited partners of $559.5 million , generating record first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $608.4 million .

, generating record first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of . Reported first-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $399.7 million , generating first-quarter Free cash flow (1) of $225.0 million .

, generating first-quarter Free cash flow of . Announced a first-quarter Base Distribution of $0.875 per unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis, which represents a 52-percent increase over the prior-quarter's distribution.

per unit, or per unit on an annualized basis, which represents a 52-percent increase over the prior-quarter's distribution. Completed the start-up of Mentone Train III ("Mentone III") at our West Texas complex in early April.

complex in early April. Year-to-date, repurchased a total of $150.0 million of senior notes at approximately 96-percent of par.

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $559.5 million, or $1.47 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $608.4 million. First-quarter 2024 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $399.7 million, and first-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) totaled $225.0 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Gathered record natural-gas throughput across our asset base and in the Delaware Basin of 5.2 Bcf/d and 1.8 Bcf/d, respectively, representing a 2-percent and 3-percent sequential-quarter increase, respectively.

Basin of 5.2 Bcf/d and 1.8 Bcf/d, respectively, representing a 2-percent and 3-percent sequential-quarter increase, respectively. Achieved operated asset crude-oil and NGLs throughput of 374 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 1,149 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

Basin produced-water throughput of 1,149 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase. Achieved sequential-quarter throughput growth for both natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs in the DJ Basin of 2-percent and 7-percent, respectively.

Closed all five previously announced non-core asset sales for total aggregate proceeds of $794.8 million , including $5.9 million in pro-rata distributions through closing, during and shortly after the end of the first quarter.

, including in pro-rata distributions through closing, during and shortly after the end of the first quarter. Completed the start-up of Mentone III, increasing WES's operated, nameplate natural-gas processing capacity by 300 MMcf/d to approximately 1.9 Bcf/d at our West Texas complex in the Delaware Basin.

complex in the Basin. Repurchased $15.1 million of senior notes through open-market transactions during the first quarter, and repurchased an additional $134.9 million to date in the second quarter, all at approximately 96-percent of par.

On May 15, 2024, WES will pay its first-quarter 2024 per-unit Base Distribution of $0.875, which is an increase of 52-percent compared to the prior quarter's distribution. First-quarter 2024 Free cash flow(1) after distributions totaled $1.5 million. First-quarter 2024 capital expenditures(2) totaled $205.4 million.

First-quarter 2024 natural-gas throughput(3) averaged 5.0 Bcf/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase. First-quarter 2024 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(3) averaged 565 MBbls/d, representing a 20-percent sequential-quarter decrease as a result of the previously announced equity-investment asset sales. When focusing specifically on operated throughput, crude-oil and NGLs assets averaged 374 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter increase. First-quarter 2024 throughput for produced-water assets(3) averaged 1,126 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

"The first quarter was very successful for WES as we generated the highest quarterly Net income and Adjusted EBITDA in our partnership's history," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These records were primarily driven by increased throughput across all operated assets and across all products. We also set new gathering records for natural-gas and produced-water throughput in the Delaware Basin, and we continued to experience natural-gas and crude-oil and NGLs throughput growth in the DJ Basin."

"These strong results, coupled with increased throughput expectations predominately in the Delaware Basin, have caused us to increase our average year-over-year throughput growth expectations for 2024. Additionally, this improved outlook puts WES in a strong position to achieve the high-end of our previously announced 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow guidance ranges."

"I am also extremely pleased to announce that Mentone III at our West Texas complex in the Delaware Basin is now in service and has reached nameplate capacity of 300 MMcf/d. I would like to thank and congratulate the teams that worked so diligently to bring this project to fruition. The addition of Mentone III will bring WES's operated natural-gas processing capacity in the Delaware Basin to approximately 1.9 Bcf/d and represents our first, major new-build construction project since becoming a standalone enterprise in early 2020."

"We also have now successfully closed on all five of the previously announced non-core asset sales, which enabled us to accelerate the deleveraging process following the fully debt-financed Meritage Midstream acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of the end of the first quarter, WES's net leverage ratio on a trailing-twelve-month basis was approximately 3.3 times, which incorporates our five-and-a-half months ownership of Meritage as well as the proceeds received from the non-core asset sales that closed during the first quarter, and we expect to reduce leverage to, or below, our 3.0 times leverage threshold by year-end," continued Mr. Ure.

"Additionally, we remain committed to our strong capital-return framework, and we continue to have line of sight to returning incremental capital to stakeholders as the business performs and Free cash flow continues to grow. Our consistent focus on prudently allocating capital, targeting strong returns, and generating meaningful amounts of Free cash flow has optimized the MLP model and transformed WES into a leader within the midstream space. The adoption of strong operating philosophies combined with our low leverage, robust Free cash flow, and diversified asset base has resulted in a more viable partnership with a strong financial foundation that is well positioned to survive through challenging commodity cycles and market conditions," concluded Mr. Ure.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.











































(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta. (3) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866.512.3523

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, thousands except per-unit amounts 2024

2023 Revenues and other





Service revenues – fee based $ 781,262

$ 647,867 Service revenues – product based 66,740

46,810 Product sales 39,292

39,025 Other 435

280 Total revenues and other 887,729

733,982 Equity income, net – related parties 32,819

39,021 Operating expenses





Cost of product 46,079

51,459 Operation and maintenance 194,939

174,239 General and administrative 67,839

51,117 Property and other taxes 13,920

6,831 Depreciation and amortization 157,991

144,626 Long-lived asset and other impairments 23

52,401 Total operating expenses 480,791

480,673 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net 239,617

(2,118) Operating income (loss) 679,374

290,212 Interest expense (94,506)

(81,670) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt 524

— Other income (expense), net 2,346

1,215 Income (loss) before income taxes 587,738

209,757 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,522

1,416 Net income (loss) 586,216

208,341 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,386

4,696 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 572,830

$ 203,645 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):





Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 572,830

$ 203,645 General partner interest in net (income) loss (13,330)

(4,686) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 559,500

$ 198,959 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic $ 1.47

$ 0.52 Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted $ 1.47

$ 0.52 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic 380,024

384,468 Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted 381,628

385,750

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









thousands except number of units

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total current assets

$ 1,066,347

$ 992,410 Net property, plant, and equipment

9,725,292

9,655,016 Other assets

1,473,831

1,824,181 Total assets

$ 12,265,470

$ 12,471,607 Total current liabilities

$ 708,139

$ 1,304,056 Long-term debt

7,272,079

7,283,556 Asset retirement obligations

366,755

359,185 Other liabilities

542,206

495,680 Total liabilities

8,889,179

9,442,477 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (380,490,138 and 379,519,983 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively)

3,225,562

2,894,231 General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023)

11,313

3,193 Noncontrolling interests

139,416

131,706 Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$ 12,265,470

$ 12,471,607

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, thousands

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 586,216

$ 208,341 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

157,991

144,626 Long-lived asset and other impairments

23

52,401 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(239,617)

2,118 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(524)

— Change in other items, net

(104,381)

(105,062) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 399,708

$ 302,424 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (193,789)

$ (173,088) Acquisitions from third parties

(443)

— Contributions to equity investments - related parties

—

(110) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

19,033

12,366 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

582,739

— (Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(10,691)

(18,346) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 396,849

$ (179,178) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ —

$ 220,000 Repayments of debt

(14,503)

(313,138) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net

(510,379)

— Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

766

18,768 Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(223,438)

(196,569) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(1,085)

(2,240) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(4,591)

(4,271) Unit repurchases

—

(7,061) Other

(20,868)

(12,746) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (774,098)

$ (297,257) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,459

$ (174,011) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

272,787

286,656 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 295,246

$ 112,645

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow represents the amount of cash that is available in aggregate for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Gross Margin









Three Months Ended thousands

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin







Total revenues and other

$ 887,729

$ 858,208 Less:







Cost of product

46,079

40,803 Depreciation and amortization

157,991

165,187 Gross margin

683,659

652,218 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

48,337

46,661 Depreciation and amortization

157,991

165,187 Less:







Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

24,695

25,273 Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

20,240

19,412 Adjusted gross margin

$ 845,052

$ 819,381









Gross margin







Gross margin for natural-gas assets (2)

$ 511,584

$ 484,688 Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2)

93,578

103,228 Gross margin for produced-water assets (2)

85,041

70,509 Adjusted gross margin







Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 597,163

$ 579,278 Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

150,269

157,048 Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

97,620

83,055

(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (2) Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended thousands

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss)

$ 586,216

$ 295,752 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

48,337

46,661 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

9,423

9,970 Interest expense

94,506

97,622 Income tax expense

1,522

1,405 Depreciation and amortization

157,991

165,187 Impairments

23

4 Other expense

112

71 Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

239,617

(6,434) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

524

— Equity income, net – related parties

32,819

36,120 Other income

2,346

2,862 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

14,415

13,459 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 608,409

$ 570,665 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 399,708

$ 473,300 Interest (income) expense, net

94,506

97,622 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,190)

(2,174) Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,292

1,315 Other (income) expense, net

(2,346)

(2,862) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

19,033

7,389 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

53,714

17,773 Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

100,383

(19,021) Other items, net

(41,276)

10,782 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(14,415)

(13,459) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 608,409

$ 570,665 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 399,708

$ 473,300 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

396,849

(1,068,707) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(774,098)

378,700

(1) Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended thousands

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 399,708

$ 473,300 Less:







Capital expenditures

193,789

198,653 Add:







Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

19,033

7,389 Free cash flow

$ 224,952

$ 282,036 Cash flow information







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 399,708

$ 473,300 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

396,849

(1,068,707) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(774,098)

378,700

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended







March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Inc/(Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)











Gathering, treating, and transportation

606

516

17 % Processing

4,050

4,043

— % Equity investments (1)

508

489

4 % Total throughput

5,164

5,048

2 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

174

172

1 % Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

4,990

4,876

2 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)











Gathering, treating, and transportation

374

368

2 % Equity investments (1)

202

347

(42) % Total throughput

576

715

(19) % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11

13

(15) % Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

565

702

(20) % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)











Gathering and disposal

1,149

1,076

7 % Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

23

22

5 % Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

1,126

1,054

7 % Per-Mcf Gross margin for natural-gas assets (3)

$ 1.09

$ 1.04

5 % Per-Bbl Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (3)

1.78

1.57

13 % Per-Bbl Gross margin for produced-water assets (3)

0.81

0.71

14 %













Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.32

$ 1.29

2 % Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)

2.92

2.43

20 % Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (4)

0.95

0.86

10 %

(1) Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. (2) Includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Inc/(Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

1,761

1,704

3 % DJ Basin

1,372

1,341

2 % Powder River Basin

406

369

10 % Other

978

998

(2) % Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets

4,517

4,412

2 % Non-operated











Equity investments

508

489

4 % Other

139

147

(5) % Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets

647

636

2 % Total throughput for natural-gas assets

5,164

5,048

2 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

225

225

— % DJ Basin

87

81

7 % Powder River Basin

23

20

15 % Other

39

42

(7) % Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

374

368

2 % Non-operated











Equity investments

202

347

(42) % Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

202

347

(42) % Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

576

715

(19) % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Operated











Delaware Basin

1,149

1,076

7 % Total operated throughput for produced-water assets

1,149

1,076

7 %

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP