WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $281.6 million, or $0.74 per common unit (diluted), with fourth-quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $570.7 million. Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) includes approximately $20.4 million of positive revenue recognition adjustments associated with our cost-of-service agreements in South Texas and on our DJ Basin oil system. Fourth-quarter 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $473.3 million, and fourth-quarter 2023 Free cash flow(1) totaled $282.0 million.

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for full-year 2023 totaled $998.5 million, or $2.60 per common unit (diluted), with full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $2.069 billion. Full-year 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $1.661 billion, and full-year 2023 Free cash flow(1) totaled $964.2 million.

FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record annual natural-gas throughput of 4.4 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent year-over-year increase (2) , in-line with our revised 2023 expectations of mid-single-digits growth.

, in-line with our revised 2023 expectations of mid-single-digits growth. Gathered record annual crude-oil and NGLs throughput of 652 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent year-over-year increase (3) , exceeding our 2023 expectations of low-single-digits growth.

, exceeding our 2023 expectations of low-single-digits growth. Gathered record annual produced-water throughput of 1,009 MBbls/d, representing a 21-percent year-over-year increase, exceeding our revised 2023 expectations of upper-teens growth.

Achieved year-over-year throughput growth across all products in the Delaware Basin of 11-percent, 8-percent, and 21-percent, for natural gas, crude oil and NGLs, and produced water, respectively.

Basin of 11-percent, 8-percent, and 21-percent, for natural gas, crude oil and NGLs, and produced water, respectively. Sanctioned the 250 MMcf/d North Loving processing plant in May 2023 , and materially progressed construction of the 300 MMcf/d Mentone III processing train, both of which are underpinned by commercial agreements containing either acreage dedications or significant minimum-volume commitments.

, and materially progressed construction of the 300 MMcf/d Mentone III processing train, both of which are underpinned by commercial agreements containing either acreage dedications or significant minimum-volume commitments. Announced and closed the acquisition of Meritage Midstream Services II, LLC ("Meritage"), expanding WES's position to the largest gathering and processing footprint in the Powder River Basin.

Executed on our capital return framework by returning $978.4 million in distributions, inclusive of two Base Distribution increases and the payment of our first Enhanced Distribution, and $134.6 million in unit repurchases, which represents approximately 15-percent of WES's unaffected common unit count since becoming a standalone entity in early 2020.

in distributions, inclusive of two Base Distribution increases and the payment of our first Enhanced Distribution, and in unit repurchases, which represents approximately 15-percent of WES's unaffected common unit count since becoming a standalone entity in early 2020. Obtained full investment-grade ratings in May 2023 and raised $1.350 billion through two bond offerings to partially fund the Meritage acquisition, refinance existing borrowings, and enhance the partnership's overall liquidity.

On February 13, 2024, WES paid its fourth-quarter 2023 per-unit Base Distribution of $0.575, consistent with the Partnership's third-quarter Base Distribution. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 Free cash flow(1) after distributions totaled $58.6 million and negative $14.2 million, respectively. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 capital expenditures(4) totaled $180.7 million and $739.1 million, respectively.

Fourth-quarter 2023 natural-gas throughput(5) averaged 4.9 Bcf/d, representing a 9-percent sequential-quarter increase(2). Fourth-quarter 2023 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(5) averaged 702 MBbls/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase(3). Fourth-quarter 2023 throughput for produced-water assets(5) averaged 1,054 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease.

Full-year 2023 natural-gas throughput(5) averaged 4.4 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent year-over-year increase(2). Full-year 2023 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(5) averaged 652 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent year-over-year increase(3). Full-year 2023 throughput for produced-water assets(5) averaged 1,009 MBbls/d, representing a 21-percent year-over-year increase.

"2023 was a successful, pivotal year for WES as we achieved operated throughput growth of approximately 7-percent, 5-percent, and 21-percent for natural gas, crude-oil and NGLs, and produced water, respectively. We also continued to diversify our asset and customer base through accretive M&A in the Powder River Basin, all while returning $1.113 billion to unitholders through our capital-return framework. Our ability to successfully capture significant Delaware Basin throughput growth, efficiently expand our asset footprint, and maintain cost and capital discipline, positions WES to enter 2024 on solid financial footing with significant operational tailwinds," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Focusing on the Delaware Basin, this was an extremely successful year for WES as throughput increased across all three products resulting in record annual throughput from the basin for our partnership. We also extended the duration of our agreements and our firm-processing commitments with Occidental through 2035 and continued to diversify our customer base in the basin by adding 12 new third-party customers across our natural-gas and produced-water businesses. These accomplishments have resulted in meaningful growth and have helped WES grow its natural-gas volumes at a rate more than double the rate of throughput growth in the basin since early 2021. Our commercial successes were the primary drivers behind the sanctioning of both Mentone III and the North Loving plant, which together will increase our total operated processing capacity in the basin by 34-percent compared to year-end 2023 and maintain WES's position as one of the top natural-gas processors in the Delaware Basin. In addition to advancing our strong Delaware Basin position, we remained focused on growing the entirety of our business. Our expansion in the Powder River Basin and volume growth expectations in the DJ Basin place our partnership in a position of strength as we enter 2024," Mr. Ure continued.

"Additionally, concurrent with this release, we are announcing that we have entered into a series of agreements to sell WES's equity interests in multiple non-core assets for aggregate proceeds of $790.0 million and for an aggregate multiple of approximately 9.6 times 2023 Adjusted EBITDA. These divestitures are in line with our strategy of divesting non-core, non-operated assets and redeploying that capital into our operated asset base with the goal of driving operational efficiencies alongside throughput growth and creating incremental value for our unitholders," concluded Mr. Ure.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 888-390-0546 (Domestic) or 617-892-4906 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

Today WES announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the report is available for viewing and downloading on the Western Midstream website at www.westernmidstream.com. Unitholders may request hard copies of the report, which contains WES's audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing [email protected], or by submitting a written request to Western Midstream Partners, LP at the following address: 9950 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 2800, The Woodlands, TX 77380, Attention: Western Midstream Investor Relations.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; the successful closing of the divestitures noted above; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

_____________________________________________________________





(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.





(2) For the quarter- and year-ended December 31, 2023, includes an average of 331 MMcf/d and 83 MMcf/d, respectively, of throughput associated with the Meritage acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2023.





(3) For the quarter- and year-ended December 31, 2022, excludes an average of 27 MBbls/d and 65 MBbls/d, respectively, of throughput associated with the sale of Cactus II in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023, includes an average of 20 MBbls/d and 5 MBbls/d, respectively, of throughput associated with the Meritage acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2023.





(4) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.





(5) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.







Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, thousands except per-unit amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based $ 763,837 $ 647,948 $ 2,768,757 $ 2,602,053 Service revenues – product based

49,515

46,971

191,727

249,692 Product sales

44,688

84,268

145,024

399,023 Other

168

250

968

953 Total revenues and other

858,208

779,437

3,106,476

3,251,721 Equity income, net – related parties

36,120

44,095

152,959

183,483 Operating expenses















Cost of product

40,803

92,663

164,598

420,900 Operation and maintenance

200,426

166,923

762,530

654,566 General and administrative

73,060

49,382

232,632

194,017 Property and other taxes

16,497

18,065

56,458

78,559 Depreciation and amortization

165,187

151,910

600,668

582,365 Long-lived asset and other impairments

4

20,491

52,884

20,585 Total operating expenses

495,977

499,434

1,869,770

1,950,992 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(6,434)

104,560

(10,102)

103,676 Operating income (loss)

391,917

428,658

1,379,563

1,587,888 Interest expense

(97,622)

(84,606)

(348,228)

(333,939) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

15,378

91 Other income (expense), net

2,862

1,486

5,679

1,603 Income (loss) before income taxes

297,157

345,538

1,052,392

1,255,643 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,405

504

4,385

4,187 Net income (loss)

295,752

345,034

1,048,007

1,251,456 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,398

8,710

25,791

34,353 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners,

LP $ 288,354 $ 336,324 $ 1,022,216 $ 1,217,103 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 288,354 $ 336,324 $ 1,022,216 $ 1,217,103 General partner interest in net (income) loss

(6,724)

(7,747)

(23,684)

(27,541) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 281,630 $ 328,577 $ 998,532 $ 1,189,562 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic $ 0.74 $ 0.85 $ 2.61 $ 3.01 Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.85 $ 2.60 $ 3.00 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic

379,517

384,885

383,028

394,951 Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted

381,140

386,482

384,408

396,236

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





December 31, thousands except number of units

2023

2022 Total current assets $ 992,410 $ 900,425 Net property, plant, and equipment

9,655,016

8,541,600 Other assets

1,824,181

1,829,603 Total assets $ 12,471,607 $ 11,271,628 Total current liabilities $ 1,304,056 $ 903,857 Long-term debt

7,283,556

6,569,582 Asset retirement obligations

359,185

290,021 Other liabilities

495,680

400,053 Total liabilities

9,442,477

8,163,513 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (379,519,983 and 384,070,984 units issued and outstanding at December 31,

2023 and 2022, respectively)

2,894,231

2,969,604 General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and

2022)

3,193

2,105 Noncontrolling interests

131,706

136,406 Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital $ 12,471,607 $ 11,271,628

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Year Ended

December 31, thousands

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) $ 1,048,007 $ 1,251,456 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

600,668

582,365 Long-lived asset and other impairments

52,884

20,585 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

10,102

(103,676) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(15,378)

(91) Change in other items, net

(34,949)

(49,213) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,661,334 $ 1,701,426 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures $ (735,080) $ (487,228) Acquisitions from third parties

(877,746)

(40,127) Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(1,153)

(9,632) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

39,104

63,897 Proceeds from the sale of assets to related parties

—

200 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

(87)

264,121 (Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(32,329)

(9,468) Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,607,291) $ (218,237) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs $ 2,448,733 $ 1,389,010 Repayments of debt

(1,967,928)

(1,518,548) Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net

609,916

— Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

3,516

2,206 Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(978,430)

(735,755) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(7,641)

(10,736) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(22,850)

(24,898) Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

—

1,423 Unit repurchases

(134,602)

(487,590) Other

(18,626)

(13,644) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (67,912) $ (1,398,532) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (13,869) $ 84,657 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

286,656

201,999 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 272,787 $ 286,656

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

Year Ended thousands

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross

margin















Total revenues and other

$ 858,208

$ 776,013

$ 3,106,476

$ 3,251,721 Less:















Cost of product

40,803

27,590

164,598

420,900 Depreciation and amortization

165,187

147,363

600,668

582,365 Gross margin

652,218

601,060

2,341,210

2,248,456 Add:















Distributions from equity investments

46,661

41,562

194,273

250,050 Depreciation and amortization

165,187

147,363

600,668

582,365 Less:















Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as

revenues

25,273

29,981

102,109

81,764 Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1)

19,412

18,095

70,195

73,632 Adjusted gross margin

$ 819,381

$ 741,909

$ 2,963,847

$ 2,925,475

















Gross margin















Gross margin for natural-gas assets (2)

$ 484,688

$ 450,130

$ 1,738,125

$ 1,676,732 Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2)

103,228

87,911

368,444

346,406 Gross margin for produced-water assets (2)

70,509

70,353

259,541

245,274 Adjusted gross margin















Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$ 579,278

$ 518,765

$ 2,067,528

$ 2,031,600 Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

157,048

139,430

589,091

607,769 Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

83,055

83,714

307,228

286,106

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating

owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.





(2) Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.







Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

Year Ended thousands

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted

EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$ 295,752

$ 284,398

$ 1,048,007

$ 1,251,456 Add:















Distributions from equity investments

46,661

41,562

194,273

250,050 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

9,970

7,171

32,005

27,783 Interest expense

97,622

82,754

348,228

333,939 Income tax expense

1,405

905

4,385

4,187 Depreciation and amortization

165,187

147,363

600,668

582,365 Impairments

4

245

52,884

20,585 Other expense

71

1,269

1,739

555 Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(6,434)

(1,480)

(10,102)

103,676 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

—

8,565

15,378

91 Equity income, net – related parties

36,120

35,494

152,959

183,483 Other income

2,862

27

6,976

1,648 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1)

13,459

12,134

48,345

54,049 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 570,665

$ 510,927

$ 2,068,633

$ 2,127,973 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating

activities to Adjusted EBITDA















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 473,300

$ 394,787

$ 1,661,334

$ 1,701,426 Interest (income) expense, net

97,622

82,754

348,228

333,939 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,174)

(1,882)

(8,151)

(7,142) Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,315

806

3,341

2,188 Other (income) expense, net

(2,862)

1,270

(5,679)

(1,603) Distributions from equity investments in excess of

cumulative earnings – related parties

7,389

8,536

39,104

63,897 Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

17,773

60,614

78,346

116,296 Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued

liabilities, net

(19,021)

(12,535)

68,019

7,812 Other items, net

10,782

(11,289)

(67,564)

(34,791) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1)

(13,459)

(12,134)

(48,345)

(54,049) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 570,665

$ 510,927

$ 2,068,633

$ 2,127,973 Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 473,300

$ 394,787

$ 1,661,334

$ 1,701,426 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,068,707)

(207,916)

(1,607,291)

(218,237) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

378,700

88,670

(67,912)

(1,398,532)

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating

owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.









Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

Year Ended thousands

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating

activities to Free cash flow















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 473,300

$ 394,787

$ 1,661,334

$ 1,701,426 Less:















Capital expenditures

198,653

201,857

735,080

487,228 Contributions to equity investments – related parties

—

1,021

1,153

9,632 Add:















Distributions from equity investments in excess of

cumulative earnings – related parties

7,389

8,536

39,104

63,897 Free cash flow

$ 282,036

$ 200,445

$ 964,205

$ 1,268,463 Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 473,300

$ 394,787

$ 1,661,334

$ 1,701,426 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,068,707)

(207,916)

(1,607,291)

(218,237) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

378,700

88,670

(67,912)

(1,398,532)

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

516

457

435

409 Processing

4,043

3,699

3,692

3,474 Equity investments (1)

489

495

466

483 Total throughput

5,048

4,651

4,593

4,366 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

172

167

161

156 Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas

assets

4,876

4,484

4,432

4,210 Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

368

334

332

317 Equity investments (1)

347

347

333

373 Total throughput

715

681

665

690 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

13

14

13

14 Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and

NGLs assets

702

667

652

676 Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering and disposal

1,076

1,101

1,029

853 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

22

22

20

17 Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-

water assets

1,054

1,079

1,009

836 Per-Mcf Gross margin for natural-gas assets (3)

$ 1.04

$ 1.05

$ 1.04

$ 1.05 Per-Bbl Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (3)

1.57

1.40

1.52

1.38 Per-Bbl Gross margin for produced-water assets (3)

0.71

0.69

0.69

0.79

















Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.29

$ 1.26

$ 1.28

$ 1.32 Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs

assets (4)

2.43

2.27

2.48

2.46 Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

(4)

0.86

0.84

0.83

0.94

(1) Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for

natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the

respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided

by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-

water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

Inc/ (Dec)

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Inc/ (Dec) Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Operated























Delaware Basin

1,704

1,674

2 %

1,635

1,470

11 % DJ Basin

1,341

1,331

1 %

1,322

1,331

(1) % Powder River Basin

369

40

NM

120

33

NM Other

998

990

1 %

930

914

2 % Total operated throughput for natural-

gas assets

4,412

4,035

9 %

4,007

3,748

7 % Non-operated























Equity investments

489

495

(1) %

466

483

(4) % Other

147

121

21 %

120

135

(11) % Total non-operated throughput for

natural-gas assets

636

616

3 %

586

618

(5) % Total throughput for natural-gas assets

5,048

4,651

9 %

4,593

4,366

5 % Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Operated























Delaware Basin

225

220

2 %

214

198

8 % DJ Basin

81

68

19 %

71

82

(13) % Powder River Basin

20

—

100 %

5

—

100 % Other

42

46

(9) %

42

37

14 % Total operated throughput for crude-

oil and NGLs assets

368

334

10 %

332

317

5 % Non-operated























Equity investments

347

347

— %

333

373

(11) % Total non-operated throughput for crude-

oil and NGLs assets

347

347

— %

333

373

(11) % Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

715

681

5 %

665

690

(4) % Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Operated























Delaware Basin

1,076

1,101

(2) %

1,029

853

21 % Total operated throughput for

produced-water assets

1,076

1,101

(2) %

1,029

853

21 %



NM—Not meaningful

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP